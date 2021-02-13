SATURDAY'S WRESTLING: Spring Grove clinches York-Adams Division I outright championship

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove rolled to a 60-17 victory over visiting Dover on Saturday morning to clinch the outright York-Adams Division I wrestling championship.

The Rockets improved to 15-2 overall and finished 6-0 in the division.

At this point, it appears unlikely that Spring Grove will qualify for the District 3 Class 3-A Team Tournament. The Rockets are sixth in the latest district 3-A power ratings. Only the top four teams in the final power ratings at the conclusion of Saturday's action will make the district 3-A tourmament, which will be held Monday.

In Saturday's victory, Spring Grove got falls from Logan Herbst (215), Ivan Vega (126), Jared Baker (138), Brady Baker (145), Caleb Bowlin (152) and Thomas Dressler (172). Dressler improved to 16-1.

Dover got pins from Jarrod Love (285), Mason Leiphart (120) and John Firestone (160). Leiphart is 15-0.

OTHER WRESTLING

Saturday

Eastern York 42, West York 25: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights got pins from Adam Dandrige (285) and Kaleb Crean (172) in the victory. West York got pins from Eli Lawless (215) and Nate Brown (106). Dandridge is 12-1. Lawless is 11-2.

Biglerville 48, Fairfield 12: At Biglerville, Fairfield won the only two bouts that actually featured a competition, with Kyle Davis (189) and Jacob Moyer (285) getting pins. Biglerville got eight forfeit wins. Levi Haines, who got one of Biglerville's forfeit wins, improved to 13-0.

Littlestown 60, Fairfield 12: At Bigleville, the Thunderbolts rolled behind 10 forfeit wins. Fairfield got pins from Kyle Davis (189) and Jacob Moyer (285). Moyer is 11-1 on the season.

Friday

Delone Catholic 37, Wyomissing 36: At Columbia on Friday, Ryderlee Reichart (120), Isaac Roth (138), Justin Emeigh (145), Dominic Giraffa (152) and Tate Neiderer (189) had pins for Delone in the close nonleague win. Neiderer is 10-0 on the season.

Delone Catholic 60, Columbia 6: At Columbia on Friday, Dominic Giraffa (152) and Sam Scovitch (285) had pins for Delone.

