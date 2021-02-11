Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been posted.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m. PPD. 6 P,M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.