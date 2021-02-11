Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been posted.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.
Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.
Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m. PPD. 6 P,M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.