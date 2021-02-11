SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.

Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, front, and Spring Grove's Logan Herbst wrestle in the 285 pound weight class at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been posted.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m. PPD. 4:30 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Suburban at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m. PPD. 6 P,M. SATURDAY, FEB. 13.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.