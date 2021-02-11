THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Spring Grove swimmer shatters six records in single meet

STEVE HEISER

For Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon, Thursday turned out to be the latest and greatest chapter in a record-setting 2021 story.

The Rockets standout broke six records in a swimming meet against New Oxford in the Spring Grove pool, bringing his total number of records broken this season to 13.

Individually, Gordon won the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 42.55 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (52.39 seconds). Both times broke pool and team records.

Gordon also swam the opening legs for the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. His 50 free time in the 200 free relay was :21.24 and his 100 free time in the 400 free relay was :46.67. Both broke pool records.

Gordon helped the Rockets (5-1 overall) to a 117-56 nonleague victory in the boys' meet.

For the Colonials, Jon Clinton won the 100 butterfly and 50 free.

The Spring Grove girls won, 114-36. The Rockets captured first in all 12 events. Individually for the Rockets, Ashley Rauhauser won the 200 individual medley and 500 free.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover 113, Red Lion 46: At Red Lion, the Eagles captured first in eight of the 11 events to secure the nonleague victory. Individually for the Eagles, Ethan Downey won the 200 IM and 100 free, while Tanner Glatfelter won the 100 breast and 100 free. For the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 100 fly and 100 back.

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

Red Lion 96, Dover 74: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Bella Butera capturing first in the 200 IM and 500 free, while teammate Sam Schwinger won the 50 free and 100 fly to secure the nonleague win.

WRESTLING

Gettysburg 78, Northeastern 0: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received pins from Jacob Fetrow (126), Dalton Redden (132), Tyler Withers (145), Jacob Townsend (152), Jacob Cherry (160), Nathan Ridgley (172), Max Gourley (189), Aaron Vazquez (215), Trevor Gallagher (285.), Reed Miller (106) and Montana DeLawder (120) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg (23-0 overall) won the outright division title at 6-0. The Warriors won the D-I title a year ago. Ridgley picked up his 100th victory. He's 16-5 on the season and 100-48 for his career.

South Western 48, New Oxford 21: At Hanover, Joe Sprenkle (160), Robert Utz (189), Ayden Wysocki (215), Caleb Martz (126) and Wyatt Hale (132) each picked up pins to help the Mustangs capture the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Cameron Herring (138), Connor Herring (145) and Hunter Shaffer (172) each picked up pins.

Littlestown 66, York Tech 9: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received pins from Connor Brown (138), Ayden Dillon (145), Ian Donihue (160), Jeremy Gebhart (215), Caden Rankin (120) and Barrett Ziegler (126) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Spartans, Jojo Nieves (189) picked up a pin.

Delone Catholic 42, Biglerville 36: At McSherrystown, Tate Neiderer (189), Connor Bauerline (126), Nate Hart (132) and Artem Reichart (138) each picked up pins for the Squires. Biglerville got pins from Levi Haines (145), Ethan Slaybaugh (152), Johnny Sanchez (215) and Josh Fulton (285).

Spring Grove 51, Central York 23: At Central, the Rockets clinched at least a tie for the York-Adams Division I crown. Spring Grove improved to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the division. The Rockets can clinch the outright division title with a win at home at 10 a.m. Saturday vs. Dover.

Dallastown 63, Dover 9: At Dover, the Wildcats improved to 11-7 overal and finished at 5-1 in York-Adams Division I.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Camp Hill 65, Eastern York 59: At Camp Hill, the Golden Knights dropped the nonleague road contest. For the Knights, Micah Myers scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Teammate Austin Bausman knocked in 12 points.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 62, Dover 32: At Dover, the Rockets continued to roll, improving to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in York-Adams Division I.

