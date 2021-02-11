PREP NOTES: Bobcats shatter diving records, Wildcats near milestones, D-III showdown looms

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Spring Diving Invitational was held Wednesday night.

Northeastern divers Abby O'Leary and Stephen Barlett enjoyed record-breaking victories.

Dallastown's Michael Dickson is seven points from 1,000 for his career.

Dallastrown wrestler Brooks Gable is two wins short of 100 career victories.

The Northeastern diving duo of Abby O’Leary and Stephen Barlett are preparing to defend their District 3 Class 3-A diving championships.

If their record-breaking performances on Wednesday night are any indication, the Bobcat standouts look in prime form to defend their district titles.

O’Leary and Barlett won the girls’ and boys’ crowns, respectively, at the Spring Grove Diving Invitational.

Both O’Leary and Barlett set personal records, shattered school records and broke their own pool records at the event.

O’Leary, a senior who has committed to compete for NCAA Division I Towson University, finished with a 461.05 total, while Barlett, a junior, finished at 526.55. Both finished well clear of their nearest competitors.

Northeastern High diving standout Abby O'Leary makes commitment to NCAA Division I program

Susquehannock divers finished second in each competition. McKenna Porter was second in the girls’ event at 314.65, while Max Pfleiger was the boys’ runner-up at 433.35. Both Porter and Pflieger broke school records.

The third-place finishers were West York’s Taelyn Thomas in the girls’ event at 296.30 and Dallastown’s Jensen Glatfelter in the boys’ competition at 253.35.

The District 3 3-A diving meet is set for Saturday, Feb. 27, at Wilson High School in Berks County. The district 2-A diving event is Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Big Spring High School in Cumberland County.

Dallastown duo closing in on milestones: Two Dallastown High School senior athletes are closing in on some major milestones.

Michael Dickson has moved within seven points of 1,000 for his boys’ basketball career, while wrestler Brooks Gable needs two victories to reach 100 career wins.

Dickson, a 6-foot guard, is second in the York-Adams League, averaging more than 22 points per game. He will have a good shot to reach the milestone on Friday night when Dallastown (6-6) visits South Western (2-4).

Gable, meanwhile, is 16-1 this season and boasts a career mark of 98-49. The two-time state qualifier won a District 3 3-A title a year ago at 145. This year, the Air Force recruit has bulked up to 189 and is enjoying his best scholastic season ever. Gable could reach the milestone on Saturday. The Wildcats have home meets Thursday night vs. Dover and noon Saturday vs. Central York.

Division III showdown: The premier York-Adams basketball game of the weekend appears to be Friday’s Division III boys’ battle pitting Bermudian Springs at York Catholic.

The Fighting Irish (7-3 overall) lead the division at 7-1, while Bermudian (8-4 overall) sits third in the division at 7-3. Littlestown (8-2 overall) occupies second in D-III at 6-2.

The Irish-Eagles game will offer a sharp contrast in styles. York Catholic is third in the league in boys' scoring offense at 61.7 points per game, while Bermudian leads the league in scoring defense at 40.9 ppg.

York Catholic sophomore Luke Forjan continues to lead the league in boys' scoring at 24.6 ppg. He has scored at least 22 points in nine straight games. Forjan may be hard-pressed to continue that streak against the stingy Eagles.

New girls’ scoring leader: Spring Grove senior Ella Kale, who reached the 1,000-point mark for her career on Tuesday, has taken over the York-Adams girls’ scoring lead.

Kale is averaging 19.5 ppg, followed by Dallastown’s D’Shantae Edwards (17.8 ppg), Red Lion’s Makiah Shaw (17.3 ppg) and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott (17.2 ppg). Hoddinott had been the league's scoring leader.

Edwards’ season ended recently with a torn ACL knee injury.

Two ranked teams: In the latest Trib HSSN state rankings, two girls' programs from the York-Adams League earned top-five rankings.

Gettysburg (10-1) is No. 3 in Class 5-A and Delone Catholic (13-0) is No. 2 in 4-A.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.