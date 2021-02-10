Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield at James Buchanan, 7:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Tech at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
York High at Solanco, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Littlestown at Susquenita Tri-Match, 5 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Columbia Tri-Match, 6:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Spring Grove Diving Invitational, 5 p.m.