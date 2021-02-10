WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: York Suburban rallies to earn girls' hoops win vs. Northeastern

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

York Suburban used a strong second half to rally for a 37-33 nonleague girls' basketball victory over visiting Northeastern on Wednesday night.

The Trojans trailed 21-16 at halftime, but used a 21-12 second-half run to capture the victory.

The foul line proved to be a key. Suburban finished 16 for 24, while Northeastern was 8 for 12.

The win helped Suburban solidify its District 3 Class 5-A playoff position. The Trojans are 9-3 and ranked No. 11 in latest power ratings. The top 16 in the final power ratings will make the district 5-A field.

Northeastern could have significantly helped its playoff position if it could've held on for the win. The Bobcats dropped to 5-6 and sit at No. 15 in the latest district 5-A power ratings.

Suburban's defense shined over the final three quarters, limiting Northeastern to single digits in each of those periods.

Maddison Perring (14) and Alyssa Dougherty (13) combined for 27 of Suburban's 37 points.

Jordyn Jennings scored nine points to lead Northeatern.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 64, York Catholic 44: At McSherrystown, Makenna Mummert led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 16 points. Also for Delone, Giana Hoddinott knocked in 15 points, Maggie Hughes scored 14 points and Abby Jacoby scored 12 points. For the Irish, Ashley Patterson scored 12 points. Delone Catholic improved to 9-0 in the division and 13-0 overall. while York Catholic fell to 3-4 and 2-2.

West York 51, Muhlenberg 34: At Muhlenberg, the Bulldogs led 37-24 at the end of three quarters and went on to capture the nonleague victory. T'azjah Generett led the Bulldogs with 12 points. West York improved to 5-7 overall.

Bishop McDevitt, 47, Central York 44: At Harrisburg, the Panthers dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 6-3 overall. McDevitt is 7-2.

Solanco 63, York High 38: At Quarryville, Ciarra Gibbs scored 16 points for York High in a losing cause. The Bearcats fell to 5-8. Solanco is also 5-8.

York Tech 59, Waynesboro 49: At Waynesboro, the Spartans won the nonleague contest to improve to 4-6 overall. Waynesboro is 1-9.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 61, Eastern York 60: At Wrightsville, Michael Dickson's game-high 23 points, including 20 second-half points, led the Wildcats to the nonleague victory. Also for Dallastown, DJ Smith knocked in 14 points, while Ryan Snyder scored 10 points. For the Golden Knights, Austin Bausman scored 17 points, while Tristan Sawmiller knocked in 16 points and Micah Myers scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Dallastown improved to 6-6 overall. Eastern fell to 1-9.

Central York 84, Bishop McDevitt 47: At Central York, the high-scoring Panthers enjoyed another big night in the nonleague triumph. The Panthers improved to 10-2. They've scored at least 78 points in nine of those wins. Central has won six straight. McDevitt is 3-6. The Panthers were led by K.B Brown (22 points), Nolan Hubbs (19 points), Greg Guidinger (18 points) and Jacobi Baker (13 points).

Littlestown 68, Hanover 41: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts rolled in the York-Adams Division III battle.to improve to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the division. Hanover fell to 6-6 and 5-4.

WRESTLING

York Suburban 41, New Oxford 30: At New Oxford, the Trojans received pins from Bryson Neidigh (132), Jamal Lewis (172) and Tyler Adams (106) to secure the nonleague victory. Adams is now 16-1, Neidigh is 15-1 and Lewis is 7-0. For the Colonials, Cameron Herring (138), John Ernst (160), Dylan Forbes (215) and Jerry Dattoli (113) each picked up pins. Forbes is 14-2. Suburban improved to 10-7 overall.

West York 36, Susquehannock 18: At Glen Rock, the Bulldogs received a pin from Eli Lawless (285) and a technical fall from Tyler Bard (152) to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Lawless and Bard are each 10-2 on the season. For the Warriors, Michael Fox (172) picked up a pin. West York improved to 3-2 in the division and 6-6 overall.

Littlestown 45, Susquenita 22: At Susquenita, the Thunderbolts received pins from Caden Rankin (126), Connor Brown (138), Ayden Dillon (145), Ian Donihue (160) and Dakota Kroft (172) to secure the nonleague victory.

Bermudian Springs 45, Biglerville 21: At York Springs, the Eagles received pins from Savauri Shelton (215), Jakson Keffer (126), Brennan Schisler (132) and Bryce Harner (138) to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Shelton is 10-0 and Schisler is 9-1, For the Canners, Joey Ney (120) and Levi Haines (145) each picked up pins. Haines is 11-0 and Ney is 7-1. Bermudian improved to 5-0 in the division and 7-3 overall. The Eagles have captured at least a tie for the divisional crown.

Eastern York 72, Columbia 6: At Columbia, Kaleb Crean (160) led the Golden Knights to the nonleague victory by picking up a pin. The Golden Knights picked up 11 forfeit victories.

Hanover 42, Kennard-Dale 30: At Hanover, Dalton Kirby (138) led the Nighthawks to the nonleague victory by capturing a pin. For the Rams, Avery Cummings (172) picked up a pin.

Lancaster Catholic 51, York Tech 12: At Spry, Jojo Nieves (189) picked up the lone pin of the nonleague match for the Spartans (2-9).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.