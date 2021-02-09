Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York High at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Warwick at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.