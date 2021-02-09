Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York High at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.