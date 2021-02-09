WATCH LIVE: What's ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 6 months. Save 98%.

Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion Head Coach Steve Schmehl during boys' basketball action against Dallastown at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Red Lion would win the game 48-27. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 9. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York High at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West Perry at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Warwick at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.