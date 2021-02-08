Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Feb. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Littlestown at Biglerville, 5 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Dover, 6 p.m.
South Western at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Boiling Springs at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
York Country Day at Mt. Calvary, 6:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Octorara at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
West York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Central York at Northern York, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Central York at Northern York, 5 p.m.