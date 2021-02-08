Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Monday, Feb. 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Littlestown at Biglerville, 5 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Dover, 6 p.m.

South Western at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Boiling Springs at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

York Country Day at Mt. Calvary, 6:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York at Northern York, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York at Northern York, 5 p.m.