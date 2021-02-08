MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Eastern York girls earn another statement basketball triumph

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Eastern York girls' basketball team has made a series of powerful statements over the last week and a half.

The Golden Knights' message? Any team hoping to make a run to the District 3 Class 4-A championship will likely have to contend with the Golden Knights.

Eastern's latest missive to the other district 4-A programs came Monday night, when the Knights dominated a strong Bermudian Springs team, 64-46, in a nonleague battle in Wrightsville.

That was the latest in a run of impressive Eastern wins. It started Friday, Jan. 29, when the Knights throttled Gettysburg, the defending District 3 5-A champion, 61-27. That is Gettysburg's only loss of the season. The Warriors are 9-1.

Eastern followed that a week later with a 68-48 pounding of York-Adams Diviion II rival York Suburban on Friday, Feb. 5. The Trojans are 7-3 overall, with two of their three losses coming to Eastern, by a combined 40 points.

The next night, Eastern dominated West York, 60-44.

Then on Monday night, the Knights cruised past Bermudian in a game that was never close. Eastern led 20-10 after one quarter, 33-16 at halftimre and 53-29 after three quarters.

That is the same Bermudian team that had just given unbeaten Delone Catholic a major scare on Saturday before falling to the Squirettes, 49-46. That was the first time that Delone (11-0) had been threatened all season. All of Delone's other wins have come by at least 12 points.

With the win vs. Bermudian, Eastern improved to 10-1 overall, while Bermudian fell to 8-3. The Eagles' only losses this season have come to Delone (twice) and Eastern.

In the latest District 3 4-A power ratings, Delone is No. 1, followed by Eastern at No. 2. Bermudian is sixth. The top 10 teams will make the district 4-A playoffs.

The Squirettes won the district 3-A title in 2020 before getting moved up to 4-A this season. Eastern, meanwhile, finished second in the 2020 district 4-A tournament.

In Monday's win vs. Bermudian, Eastern had four players in double digits in points: Breana Grim (15), Victoria Zerbe (13), Mara Weaver (13) and Lily Campbell.

Weaver recently announced she plans to play college basketball for Arcadia.

Keri Speelman had 18 points for Bermudian, while Bailey Oehmig added 10. The Eagles played without one of their top players, Hannah Chenault, who suffered a head injury in Saturday's loss to Delone.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York High 46, South Western 30: At York High, the Bearcats captured the York-Adams Division I victory. Amani Ferguson scored 17 points to lead the Bearcats. Teammate Ciarra Gibbs knocked in 11 points. York High is now 5-6.

Susquehannock 54, Central Dauphin East 22: At Glen Rock, the Warriors' defense excelled in the nonleague contest. Evelyn Weldon led the Warriors with14 points. Teammate Kelsey Gemmill knocked in 12 points. Susquehannock is 5-6.

Hanover 60, Boiling Springs 29: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the home team to the nonleague victory by scoring 30 points, including six from downtown. Teammate Payton Conover scored 11 points. Hanover improved to 6-5. Boiling Springs is 0-6.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 61, Octorara 52: At Octorara, Davante Dennis and Evan Watt each scored 22 points to power the Lions to the nonleague victory. Red Lion jumped out to a 36-24 halftime lead and then held on for the win. Red Lion improved to 10-1. Octorara is 4-7.

South Western 69, York High 55: At York High, the Mustangs captured the York-Adams Division I victory. John Fenwick led the Mustangs with 19 points. Teammates Sam Stefano and Seth Sager each knocked in 13 points, while Shilo Bivins scored 10 points. For the Bearcats, Kelvin Matthews scored 14 points, while Rashim Lee scored 10 points.

Delone Catholic 69, York Tech 54: At McSherrystown, the Squires captured the York-Adams Division III win. Freshman Camdyn Keller led the home team with 21 points. For the Spartans, Abdias Hernandez scored 17 points, while Judah Gentry knocked in 12 points and Nehemiah Stubbs addedd 10 points.

New Oxford 69, Gettysburg 60: At Gettysburg, Connor Jenkins led the Colonials to the nonleague win by scoring 22 points. Also for New Oxford, Braden Carver scored 19 points, while Aiden Strausbaugh scored 12 points. For the Warriors, Trent Keller-Ramirez poured in 37 points, while Ian McLean scored 11 points.

WRESTLING

Gettysburg 72, Kennard-Dale 6: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors clinched at least a tie for the York-Adams Division II title. Gettysburg received pins from Nate Ridgley (172), Trevor Gallagher (285), Jacob Fetrow (126), Ethan Dalton (138), Tyler Withers (145) and Jacob Cherry (160). For the Rams, Bronson Leach (215) picked up a pin. Gettysburg improved to 5-0 in the division and 22-0 overall. Gettysburg can clinch the outright division title with a win at home vs. Northeastern on Thursday.

Biglerville 47, York Tech 15: At Biglerville, the Canners received pins from Joey Ney (120), Colby Fulton (138), Levi Haines (145) and Josh Fulton (215) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Spartans, Cohen Butler (126) and Jojo Nieves (189) each picked up pins.

Littlestown 45, Biglerville 23: At Biglerville, the Thunderbolts received pins from Connor Rankin (285), Cameron Mingee (113), Barrett Zeigler (126), Diego Langunas (132) and Connor Brown (138) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Canners, Brody Gardner (106) and Josh Fulton (215) each picked up pins. Littlestown improved to 3-1 in the division and 8-3 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.