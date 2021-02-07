SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Spring Grove, Gettysburg wrestling teams shine on home mats

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Spring Grove and Gettysburg wrestling teams went undefeated in duals competition on Saturday on their home mats.

At the Rocket Duals, Spring Grove cruised past Garden Spot (47-17), Hershey (72-4) and Northeastern (69-6).

At the Warrior Duals, Gettysburg edged Cumberland Valley (25-24) in a showdown of District 3 Class 3-A powers, and throttled Central York (58-12), Williams Valley (76-0) and Dallastown (51-14).

Spring Grove improved to 13-2 with it three victories and moved up to No. 8 in the District 3 3-A power ratings. The top four teams in the final ratings will qualify for the District 3 Team Tournament.

Levi Snyder (106), Braxton Rice (113), Heath Smyser (120), Jarod Baker (138), Caleb Bowlin (152), Nizeah Mummert (160), Tommy Dressler (172), Teague Conover (189) and Logan Herbst (285) each went 3-0 for Spring Grove on the day.

Northeastern also lost to Garden Spot (62-12), but beat Hershey (48-23). The Bobcats are now 5-6 overall.

Gettysburg, meanwhile, stands at 21-0 overall and moved up to No. 3 in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings. The Warriors are the defending district 3-A champions.

A decision by Sam Rodriguez at 215 clinched the big win over Cumberland Valley, which now stands at 14-3. CV finished 3-1 in the event, beating Dallastown (48-23), Central York (59-6) and Williams Valley (72-0). Max Gourley (189) and Jacob Fetrow (126) each went 4-0 for Gettysburg. Gourley downed Dallastown’s Brooks Gable in a battle of standouts at 189, 4-2.

Dallastown was 2-2 on the day, beating Central York (51-12) and Williams Valley (78-0). Central was 1-3, beating Williams Valley (51-6).

OTHER WRESTLING

West York 28, Middletown 15: At West York, Hunter Richter (132), Tyler Bard (160) and Nate Brown (106) had pins for West York in the nonleague win. West York is now 5-6. Middletown fell to 2-10.

Bermudian 71, York Tech 3: At Spry, the Eagles won behind pins from Brennan Schisler (132), Bryce Harner (138), Caleb Mantz (145), Cole Mosier (152), Jacob Simpson (120) and Jakson Keffer (126). Bermudian is 6-2.

Bermudian Springs 69, Fairfield 6: At Fairfield, in a showdown at 285, Hogan Swenski downed Jake Moyer, 6-3. Moyer fell to 9-1. Swenski improved to 8-0. Kyle Davis had a pin for Fairfield at 189. Bermudian won the other 11 matches by forfeit

Steel-High 13, Fairfield 12: At Fairfield, Moyer had a pin for Fairfield and Davis won by forfeit.

Pequea Valley 32, Hanover 30: At Hanover, Dominic Taylor (132) and Dalton Kirby (138) had pins for Hanover in the nonleague loss. Hanover is 2-9.

Littlestown goes 2-1 at New Oxford: At New Oxford, Littlestown went 2-1, beating Susquehannock (60-16) and New Oxford (39-33), but losing to Carlisle (51-19).

New Oxford went 1-2, beating Susquehannock (54-15), but also losing to Carlisle (51-16). Susquehannock went 0-3, also falling to Carlisle. Carlisle went 3-0 on the day.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

West York 49, Eastern York 44: At Wrightsville, Eastern couldn’t hold a 25-24 halftime lead. The Bulldogs used a 10-3 third-quarter edge to fuel the win. Jaden Walker and Ty Nalls had 12 points each for West York. Eastern was led by Austin Bausman’s 19 points. West York moved to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-II. Eastern is 1-8 and 1-5.

Bishop McDevitt 70, York Catholic 49: At York, the Fighting Irish dropped the nonleague contest despite a 28-point outburst from Luke Forjan, who is the leading scorer in the Y-A League. He has scored at least 22 points in nine consecutive games. The Irish dropped to 7-3 overall. McDevitt is 3-5.

Bermudian Springs 44, Littlestown 35: At York Springs, the Eagles were led by Ethan Beachy (13 points) and Jay Martinez (12 points). Littlestown was sparked by Jayden Weishaar’s 14 points. Bermudian finished with a 16-8 fourth-quarter surge. The Eagles are 7-4 overall and 6-3 in Y-A D-III. Littlestown is 6-2 and 4-2.

Red Land 45, Dover 39: At Red Land, the Eagles dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 0-6. Red Land is 1-5.

Hanover 65, Biglerville 57: At Biglerville, Hanover grabbed the Y-A D-III triumph to improve to 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the division. Biglerville is 2-10 and 0-8.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 49, Bermudian Springs 46: At York Springs, the Squirettes got pushed hard for the first time this season but emerged with a narrow Y-A D-III win. Bermudian led 30-26 at halftime, but Delone used an 11-4 third-quarter edge to spark the win. Abby Vingsen’s 17 points led Delone. That included four 3-pointers. Giana Hoddinott added 13 points. Bermudian was led by Leah Bealmear (15 points), Lillian Peters (13 points) and Bailey Oehmig (11 points). Delone is 11-0 overall and 7-0 in D-III. Bermudian is 8-2 and 6-2. Both Bermudian losses have come to Delone.

Eastern York 60, West York 44: At West York, Eastern remained unbeaten in Y-A D-II. Lily Campbell (14), Victoria Zerbe (14), Breana Grim (13), Abby Henise (10) and Mara Weaver (nine) combined for all of Eastern’s points. Alainna Hopta had 14 points in a losing cause. Eastern is 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the division. West York is 3-6 and 3-4.

Shippensburg 42, Dallastown 40: At Dallastown, Bria Beverly’s 22 points weren’t enough to carry Dallastown to the nonleague win. Abby Jacobs added 10 points for the Wildcats. Dallastown fell to 7-3 overall. Shippensburg is 10-1.

South Western 54, York High 45: At York High, the Mustangs picked up their first win, improving to 1-2 overall and in Y-A D-I. Maddy Lehker (16 points) and Grace Thomas (15 points) led South Western. York High was paced by Ciarra Gibbs (17 points), Zykira McGee (14 points) and Amoni McMillion (10 points). York High is 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the division.

Biglerville 38, Hanover 35: At Hanover, Morgan Martin’s 11 points led Biglerville to the Y-A D-III win. Tianna Gray had 11 points for Hanover. Biglerville is now 6-3 overall and 4-3 overall. Hanover is 5-5 and 2-5.

Red Lion 62, Reading 32: At Red Lion, the home team rolled to the nonleague victory to improve to 7-3 overall. Reading is 5-7.

Columbia 50, Kennard-Dale 24: At Fawn Grove, the Rams fell to 2-9 overall with the nonleague setback. Columbia is 7-2.

Fannett-Metal 58, Fairfield 44: At Fairfield, the Green Knights dropped the nonleague battle despite 16 points from Braiden Wastler and 13 from Maddie Neiderer. Fairfield is 3-8 overall.

