Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, back, and Spring Grove's Teague Conover wrestle in the 215 pound weight class at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover at Newport, 6 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.