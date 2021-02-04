Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover at Newport, 6 p.m.

Dayspring Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.