PREP ROUNDUP: Central York boys hold off furious McCaskey rally in battle of 6-A teams

STEVE HEISER

In a fast-paced, up-and-down affair, the Central York Panthers outlasted McCaskey on Wednesday night, 80-77, in nonleague boys' basketball action.

The Panthers jumped out to a 39-18 first-half lead, only to see the Lancaster team storm back on its home floor to nearly pull off the comeback.

Central, playing without senior guards Nolan Hubbs and Taylor Wright-Rawls, improved to 6-2 overall, while McCaskey fell to 3-4.

Every victory is critical for the Panthers, who are fighting to earn a District 3 Class 6-A playoff berth. Central is No. 11 in the latest district 6-A power ratings, with the top 12 teams eventually making the field. McCaskey is No. 15 in those same ratings.

Central had five players in double-digits, led by 21 points from Kai'ryn Brown. Ethan Dotson (16), Greg Guidinger (15), Judah Tomb (11) and Jacobi Baker (11) also cracked double figures. Dotson made four 3-pointers, while Guidinger made three.

Hassan Williams led all scorers by pouring in 28 points for McCaskey.

The foul line proved critical in Central's win. The Panthers finished 10 for 15, while McCaskey was just 6 for 13.

Central, which is tied with Red Lion for first place in York-Adams Division I at 5-1, faces a key divisional contest on Thursday night at Dallastown, which is 4-2 in the division and 4-4 overall.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

Northeastern 70, South Western 63: At Hanover, the Bobcats rallied from a 41-34 halftime deficit to earn the York-Adams Division I win. Northeastern's Nick Rizzuto poured in 20 points, with six 3-pointers. Kaden Hamilton and Manny Capo added 14 points apiece for the winners, with Capo burying three 3-pointers. Sam Stefano and Tyler Cook had 16 points each to pace South Western, which also got 10 points from Seth Sager. Northeastern went 18 for 30 at the foul line, compared to 7 for 10 for South Western. The Bobcats also had a 10-6 advantage in 3-pointers. Northeastern is 5-2 overall after opening with two straight losses. The Bobcats are 4-2 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 0-3 both overall and in the division.

Bermudian Springs 40, Delone Catholic 39: At McSherrystown, Jay Martinez banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Eagles the comeback York-Adams Division III victory. The Eagles trailed 34-27 at the end of three quarters, but rallied in the final quarter to take the win. Ethan Beachy led Bermudian with 17 points. For the Squires, Matt Rimeman scored eight points. Bermudian improved to 5-2 in the division and 6-3 overall. Delone fell to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the division.

Hanover 66, Susquehannock 55: At Hanover, the Nighthawks captured the nonleague battle behind a 25-10 fourth-quarter surge, which helped erase a 45-41 Susquehannock lead. Kyle Garman poured in 26 points for Hanover, including nine in the fourth quarter. Casey Lara added 16 points for the winners, including eight in the final period. Jalen Franklin (17) and Joshua Franklin (14) combined for 31 Susquehannock points. The foul line proved pivotal. Hanover was 15 for 29, while Susquehannock was 4 for 9. Hanover is 5-3. Susquehannock is 5-4.

Fairfield 46, York Tech 43: At Spry, the Green Knights led 34-30 at the end of the third quarter and hung on for the York-Adams Division III victory. Nik Nordberg led the Green Knights with 24 points, including four from downtown. For the Spartans, Nehemiah Stubbs scored 12 points, while Abdias Hernandez knocked in 11 points. Fairfield improved to 4-3 in the division and 5-3 overall. Tech fell to 0-5 in the division and 0-7 overall.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Red Lion 60, Dover 25: At Dover, the Lions led 39-13 at the end of the first half and went on to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Makiah Shaw led the Lions with 12 points. For the Eagles, Riley Mulder scored 12 points. Red Lion improved to 4-2 in the division and 5-2 overall. Dover fell to 0-6 in the division and 0-7 overall.

Central York 56, New Oxford 22: At New Oxford, the Panthers had no trouble rolling to the nonleague triumph. Central was led by Bella Chimienti (14 points) and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls (10 points). The Panthers improved to 5-1. Central has won five straight after a season-opening loss to Spring Grove. New Oxford is 1-9.

York Tech 51, Fairfield 46: At Fairfield, Rhylyn Rouse poured in 22 points to power York Tech to the nonleague victory. Maddie Neiderer has 23 points in a losing cause. Emma Dennis added 10 points for the Green Knights. Both teams are now 3-6.

WRESTLING

Littlestown 48, West York 22: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received pins from Connor Rankin (285), Cameron Mingee (113) and Dakota Kroft (172) to secure the nonleague victory. For the Bulldogs, Nate Brown (106) and Evan Jones (126) each picked up pins. The Thunderbolts also picked up five forfeit victories. Littlestown improves to 4-2 overall. West York fell to 4-5.

Bermudian Springs 52, Dover 19: At Dover, the Adams County Eagles received pins from Caleb Mantz (145), Cole Mosier (152), Jhonathan Balek (189), Savauri Shelton (215) and Hogan Swenski (285) to secure the nonleague victory. For the home team, Mason Leiphart (120) picked up the lone pin. Bermudian is 4-2. Dover is 2-6.

Upper Dauphin 72, Fairfield 6: At Upper Dauphin, Jacob Moyer (285) picked up the lone pin for the Green Knights in the nonleague contest. Moyer is 8-0. Fairfield is 0-8.

Donegal 61, York Tech 9: At Columbia, Tyger Smock (152) picked up the lone pin in the nonleague match for the Spartans.

York Tech 30, Columbia 15: At Columbia, Jojo Nieves (189) picked up the lone pin in the nonleague match up for the Spartans. The visitors also picked up four forfeit victories.

