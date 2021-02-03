PREP NOTES: York Catholic's Luke Forjan, Delone's Giana Hoddinott lead hoop scoring races

STEVE HEISER

York Catholic's Luke Forjan leads the York-Adams boys' basketball scoring race at 24.3 ppg.

Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott leads the York-Adams girls' basketball scoring race at 19.1 ppg.

Central York is top-scoring boys' team in the York-Adams League at 75.1 ppg.

Red Lion is the top defensive team in the York-Adams League, allowing 40.1 ppg.

We’ve just about reached the midway point of the York-Adams League basketball season.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a season of stops and starts.

However, two players who have rarely been stopped this season are York Catholic sophomore Luke Forjan and Delone Catholic junior Giana Hoddinott.

They have established themselves as the favorites to win the 2021 Y-A League scoring championships.

Through Tuesday’s games, Forjan is pumping in 24.3 points per game for the Irish, helping the defending District 3 Class 2-A champions to a 6-2 start. Since scoring 18 points in YC’s opener, Forjan has scored at least 22 points in seven consecutive games. Forjan has boosted his scoring average by nearly 10 ppg compared to 2020.

York-Adams League 2021 boys basketball stats and standings

York-Adams League 2021 girls basketball stats and standings

The rest of the top five in the boys’ scoring race are: Littlestown’s Jayden Weishaar (21.2 ppg), Dallastown’s Michael Dickson (20.8 ppg), Susquehannock Jalen Franklin (19.4 ppg) and York Suburban’s Camden Brewer (17.0 ppg). Franklin recently went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.

One interesting note. Last year’s league scoring leader among the boys, Kennard-Dale’s Carter Day, has seen his average drop from 23.4 ppg in 2020 to 12.4 ppg in 2021. The Rams’ winning percentage, however, has gone way up. They are 7-3 overall in 2021, compared to 6-16 from a year ago. It appears obvious that Day is getting a lot more help this season and isn’t required to carry as much of the scoring load.

Like Forjan, Hoddinott has also boosted her scoring average significantly for the Squirettes, going from 13.5 ppg in 2020 (when she was the Y-A Division III Player of the Year and an all-state pick) to 19.1 ppg in 2021. She’s helped the powerhouse Squirettes program to a 9-0 start this season. All of those wins have come by at least a dozen points.

The other members of the top five in the girls’ scoring race are Spring Grove’s Ella Kale (17.9 ppg), Dallastown’s D’Shantae Edwards (17.8 ppg.), Northeastern’s Jordyn Jennings (17.3 ppg) and Gettysburg’s Anne Bair (16.3 ppg). Jennings was the league’s 2020 girls’ leading scorer at 16.9 ppg. Bair recently committed to play NCAA Division I basketball for Manhattan College.

OTHER STATISTICAL LEADERS

Top 3-point shooters: When it comes to 3-pointers this season, the boys’ leader is Fairfield’s Nik Nordberg (22), followed by Susquehannock’s Dan Benna (19) and West York’s Ty Nalls and Gettysburg’s Michael Hankey (18 apiece). The top girls’ shooter from downtown is Gettysburg’s Camryn Felix (26), followed by Kale (20) and York Suburban’s Grace Hare (19).

Top foul shooters: At the foul line, the boys’ leaders (among players with at least 12 attempts) are Central York’s Kai’ryn Brown and York Catholic’s Preston Boeckel, both at 84.2%. The girls’ leaders are Felix (100%, 14 for 14) and Central’s Sarah Berman (90.5%).

Top offensive teams: The top-scoring boys’ teams are Central (75.1 ppg), West York (66.8 ppg) and Susquehannock (63.3 ppg). Leading the girls are Spring Grove (61.3 ppg), Delone (60.7 ppg) and Eastern York (58.9 ppg).

Top defensive teams: The boys’ defensive team leaders are Red Lion (40.1 ppg), Bermudian Springs (41.0 ppg) and Littlestown (44.2 ppg). The top girls’ defensive teams are Delone (29.0 ppg), Dallastown (30.9 ppg) and Bermudian and Eastern, both at 33.5 ppg. Delone is outscoring its foes by nearly 30 ppg.

Top foul shooting teams: At the foul line, the No. 1 boys’ team is Central (70.6%), followed by York Suburban (69.9%) and Littlestown (67.7%). The top girls’ team at the foul line are Delone (75.0%), Gettysburg (70.2%) and York Catholic (67.8%).

OTHER PREP NOTES

Sadowski makes college choice: A Y-A athlete who is enjoying a pretty fair year on the basketball court has decided to play another sport in college.

Northeastern’s Tanner Sadowski will golf for NCAA Division III Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. He announced his decision on Twitter. Shenandoah competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Sadowski finished tied for 14th in the 2020 District 3 Class 3-A Golf Championships. He averaged 80.7 during the Y-A D-I regular season.

On the basketball court this year, Sadowski is averaging 7.3 ppg, including a 19-point outburst in Northeastern’s big win vs. rival Central on Jan. 26.

State girls’ rankings: The latest state girls’ basketball ranking from Trib HSSN have been released, and two Y-A teams have earned mentions.

Delone is No. 2 in 4-A, behind only Archbishop Wood. Gettysburg (8-1) is No. 5 in 5-A , despite suffering its first loss on Friday to Eastern York. The other No. 1 teams are: North Allegheny (6-A), Trinity (District 7, 5-A), North Catholic (3-A), Serra Catholic (2-A) and Bishop Guilfoyle (1-A). The other District 3 teams to earn top-five rankings are Central Dauphin (No. 3, 6-A), Trinity (No. 3, 3-A) and Linden Hall (No. 3, 2-A).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Statistics are compiled by Ryan Vandersloot. The complete statistical package is available at yorkdispatch.com/sports.