Monday's York-Adams high school sports postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1. All events have been postponed.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Muhlenberg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 6.

Eastern York at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 11.

Juniata Mennonite at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m. CANCELED

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 9.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Juniata Mennonite at Christian School of York, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Lancaster County Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 9.

Fairfield at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3.

Lancaster Catholic at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 26.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Delone Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

East Pennsboro at Hanover, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Central York at Northeastern, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10.