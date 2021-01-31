SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern boys' basketball team earns fourth straight win

STEVE HEISER

The Northeastern boys' basketball team surged to its fourth straight victory on Saturday, winning at Gettysburg in a nonleague contest, 70-62.

Northeastern is now 4-2 overall after an 0-2 start. Gettysburg dropped to 0-8.

Northeastern trailed 17-9 after one quarter but used a 43-28 surge over the middle two quarters to take control.

Jackson Burnham (17 points), Kaden Hamilton (15 points), Tanner Sadowski (13 points) and Karron Mallory (10 points) each reached double digits for the winners.

Trent Ramirez-Keller (21 points), Michael Hankey (19 points) and Ethan Wagner (10 points) paced Gettysburg.

Northeastern plays host to Red Lion on Tuesday in a key York-Adams Division I contest. The Bobcats are 3-2 in the division, while Red Lion is tied for first place with Central York at 5-1.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 73, York Tech 52: At West York, the Bulldogs took the nonleague contest to improve to 5-3 overall. Jaden Walker (16), David McGladrie (13) and A.J. Williams (12) each reached double digits for the Bulldogs. Abdias Hernandez poured in 21 points for Tech, while, Bishop Banks added 10.

Trinity 72, York Catholic 66: At Trinity, Luke Forjan’s 30-point effort wasn’t enough to carry the Fighting Irish to the nonleague victory. Preston Boeckel and Caden Boeckel added 11 points each for York Catholic, which fell to 6-2. Trinity is 4-2.

Imhotep Charter 69, York High 48: At York, Antoine Beard had 21 points in a losing effort for York High (2-8).

Littlestown 56, Delone Catholic 46: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts triumphed behind 25 points from Jayden Weishaar. Jake Bosley added 11 points for the winners. Camdyn Keller’s 15 points led Delone, while Matt Rineman added 11. Littlestown improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division III. Delone is 3-6 and 2-4.

Mechanicsburg 73, Hanover 58: At Hanover, the Nighthawks dropped the nonleague contest to fall to 4-3 overall. Mechanicsburg improved to 5-4. Kyle Garman’s 17 points led Hanover, while Beau Gebhart added 12 points.

Fairfield 47, Southern Huntingdon 41: At Fairfield, the Green Knights took the nonleague battle to improve to 5-3 overall. Nik Nordberg poured in 23 points for the winners, including five 3-pointers.

Lower Dauphin 61, Dallastown 39: The Wildcats dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 4-4 overall. Lower Dauphin is 6-1.

Susquehannock 57, Northern Lebanon 52: At Glen Rock, the Warriors took the nonleague contest to improve to 5-3. Northern Lebanon is 5-6. Dan Benna had 15 points for Susquehannock.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Northeastern 71, Dover, 17: At Manchester, the Bobcats rolled behind 14 points from Mackenzie Gross, 12 points from Aleyah Starkes and 11 points from Jordyn Jennings.

Solanco 46, West York 39: At West York, the Bulldogs dropped the nonleague battle. Alainna Hopta led West York with 10 points.

Lower Dauphin 39, Dallastown 37: At Dallastown, Maggie Groh had 12 points in a losing cause in the nonleague contest. A closing 16-9 fourth-quarter surge wasn’t enough to give Dallastown the comeback win. The Wildcats fell to 6-2. Lower Dauphin is 4-2.

York Suburban 56, Kennard-Dale 27: At Suburban, the home team improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in York-Adams Division II.

Red Lion 43, Cedar Cliff 35: At Red Lion, the Lions improved to 4-3 overall with the nonleague win. Cedar Cliff is 4-5.

Gettysburg 75, Northern York 47: At Gettysburg, the Warriors bounced back from their first loss on Friday to Eastern York with the nonleague win vs. Northern on Saturday to improve to 8-1 overall. Northern is 4-6.

WRESTLING

Spring Grove goes 2-1: At Spring Grove, the Rockets went 2-1 at the Rocket Duals, beating Chambersburg (48-15) and Waynesboro (51-14), but losing to Carlisle (36-33). Levi Snyder (106), Heath Smyser (120), Ivan Vega (126) and Tommy Dressler (172) each went 3-0 for the Rockets, who are 9-2 overall. Dressler, Snyder and Vega are each 10-1 on the season. One of Dressler’s wins came vs. Chambersburg’s Tate Nichter, who is 7-1 this season and 107-24 for his career. Dressler is 92-21 for his career.

Northeastern 42, Middletown 27: At Manchester, the Bobcats earned the nonleague win behind pins from Connor Hash (106) and Ryan Maley (160). The Bobcats earned five forfeit wins.

Dallastown goes 0-2: At Quarryville, Hunter Bisking (285), Brooks Gable (189) and Andrew Smith (215) had pins for the Wildcats in a 33-26 loss to Solanco, while Caden Dobbins had a technical fall. Dallastown also fell to Central Dauphin, 54-10, to fall to 6-5 overall. Gable (189) and Zach Luckenbaugh (120) each went 2-0 on the day. Gable is 11-0 overall.

Forbes shines at Panther Duals: At Central, New Oxford’s Dylan Forbes (189) went 4-0 at the Panther Duals with four pins. The Colonials dropped four matches, losing to Hempfield (62-12), McDevitt (55-18), Cumberland Valley (56-12) and Central York (42-21). Forbes is 11-0 on the season. Central lost to McDevitt (42-30), Cumberland Valley (50-12) and Hempfield (52-9).

Red Lion goes 1-3 at Line Mountain Duals: At Line Mountain, Red Lion beat Midd-West (43-25), but lost to Line Mountain (66-10), York Suburban (36-33) and Milton (36-35). Suburban fell to Line Mountain (66-11) and South Williamsport (37-36).

Dover 1-2 at Patriot Duals: At Red Land, the Eagles beat Central Dauphin East (41-34), but lost to Red Land (34-27) and Garden Spot (60-18). Mason Leiphart (120), Jonathon Firestone (160) and Jarrod Love (285) each went 3-0 for Dover. Leiphart is 7-0 on the season.

Littlestown 51, Eastern York 21: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts got pins from Cameron Mingee (113), Barrett Ziegler (126), Connor Brown (138), Ayden Dillon (145) and Ian Donihue (160). Eastern got pins from Adam Dandridge (285), Brooke Lehman (106) and Eugene Courtright (132). Littlestown also beat West Perry, 38-27.

Bermudian Springs 34, Manheim Twp. 33: At Manheim, the Eagles won behind pins from Bryce Harner (138), Jonah Martin (172), Savauri Shelton (215) and Hogan Swenski (285).

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dover 104, West York 65: At West York, Tyler Staub (200 free, 500 free) won two individual events to lead Dover to the win. West York’s Kyle Miller won the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Gettysburg 90, Dover 80: At West York, Gettysburg’s Kassidy Oussoren won the 50 free and 100 free to lead Gettysburg to the win.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Dover 127, West York 29: At West York, the Eagles swept all 11 events to roll to the win.

Dover 113, Gettysburg 55: At West York, Kenzington Myers (200 free, 500 free) and Kennedy Coble (100 fly, 100 back) each won two individual events to lead Dover. Gettysburg’s Hannah Brainard took the 100 free and 100 breast.

