Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Dover at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at York High, 7:30 p.m.