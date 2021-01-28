Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Dover at West York, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at York High, 7:30 p.m.