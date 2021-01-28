SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Andrew Smith, back, and Spring Grove's Teague Conover wrestle in the 215 pound weight class at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Thursday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Central York at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Dover at West York, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at York High, 7:30 p.m.