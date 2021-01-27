SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion's Tatiana Virata grabs a loose ball with Spring Grove's Hanna Garrison, left, and Ella Kale defending during action at Red Lion Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Red Lion went on to win in overtime 62-60. Bill Kalina photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Jan. 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at Gettysburg (Middle School), 7 p.m. 

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.      

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Millersburg at York Country Day, 6 p.m. 

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.   

Central York at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.     

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL 

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m. 

Columbia at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Reading, 7:30 p.m. ROB

South Western at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.     