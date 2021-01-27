WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown moves into three-way tie for top spot in Division I

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dallastown boys' basketball team used a strong first-half defensive effort Wednesday night to move into a tie for the top spot in York-Adams Division I.

The Wildcats captured a 51-43 triumph over visiting South Western to move to 4-1 in the division. That is the same divisional record as Central York and Red Lion. The Wildcats moved to 4-2 overall. They have won four of their last five.

Friday night, Dallastown is at Red Lion in a D-I showdown and a battle of neighborhood rivals.

It was the season opener for South Western.

Michael Dickson's 19-point effort led the Wildcats on Wednesday, while Jadon Green added 12 points.

Tyler Cook's 15 points paced South Western.

Dallastown used a 12-5 second-quarter surge to take a 23-15 halftime lead. The two teams battled on even terms in the second half.

The foul line proved key. Dallastown finished 9 for 14, while South Western was 5 for 12.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

Columbia 66, York High 55: At York High, the Crimson Tide outscored the Bearcats 23-12 in the final quarter to capture the nonleague road victory. Kerry Glover led the Crimson Tide with 16 points. For the Bearcats, Kelvin Matthews scored a game-high 21 points. York High fell to 1-7. Columbia is 6-1.

Carlisle 62, Gettysburg 55: At Carlisle, the game was tied 36-36 at the end of the third quarter, but the Rams outscored the Warriors 26-19 in the final quarter to capture the nonleague victory. For the Warriors, Michael Hankey scored 21 points, including three from downtown. Teammate Trent Ramirez-Keller knocked in 19 points. Gettysburg fell to 0-7. Carlisle is 3-2.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Central York 51, Manheim Twp. 35: At Manheim, Georgia Panopolous pumped in 19 points, including an 8-for-9 effort at the foul line, to lead Central. Sarah Berman added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. The Panthers improved to 4-1 with their fourth consecutive win. Manheim Twp. fell to 4-3.

York Suburban 41, Manheim Central 35: At Suburban, Grace Hare's 10 points paced a balanced Trojans attack in the nonleague victory. Suburban was 6 for 6 at the foul line. The Trojans improved to 5-2. Manheim Central dropped to 6-3.

Mechanicsburg 57, Eastern York 47: At Mechanicsburg, the Golden Knights suffered their first loss of the season in the nonleague contest. Eastern's Breana Grim scored a game-high 21 points. Eastern fell to 6-1, while Mechanicsburg improved to 5-2.

Spring Grove 71, New Oxford 36: At New Oxford, the Rockets' Ella Kale led the Rockets to the nonleague victory with 25 points, including five from behind the arc. Also for Spring Grove, Laila Campbell knocked in 14 points, while Addyson Wagman scored 12 points. Spring Grove improved to 6-1. New Oxford fell to 0-8. Ella Billman's 13 points led New Oxford.

WRESTLING

Gettysburg 33, Chambersburg 23: At Gettysburg, the Warriors received pins from Jarod Townsend (152) and Samuel Rodriguez (215) to secure the nonleague victory and improve to 14-0. Chambersburg fell to 5-3, with two of those losses coming to Gettysburg.

Boiling Springs 36, Bermudian Springs 31: At York Springs, in a meeting of traditional small-school powers, the Bubblers outlasted the Eagles when Kobin Karper earned a first-period pin in the final bout of the night at 138. Bermudian got pins from Caleb Mantz (145), Savauri Sheton (215), Hogan Swenski (285) and Brennan Schisler (132). Boiling Springs is 8-1. Bermudian is 1-2.

Middletown 30, Kennard-Dale 27: At Fawn Grove, Sam Pistoria (138), Oliver Fromm (145) and Avery Cummings (172) had pins in the K-D loss. The Rams fell to 0-10. Middletown is 2-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.