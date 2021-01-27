PIAA set to move state swimming championships from Bucknell to Cumberland Valley

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

York-Adams League swimmers who qualify for the state meet will likely have a much shorter trip this year.

After several discussions between the PIAA and Bucknell University, the PIAA voted at Wednesday's meeting to move the 2021 state swimming and diving championships to Cumberland Valley High School near Mechanicsburg. The diving championships will take place on March 13 and the swimming championships will follow March 19-20.

Bucknell, the longtime host of the state swimming meets, is struggling with capacity limits and building limitations with students. Bucknell gave the PIAA a limit of 110, which doesn't cover all swimming qualifiers and game workers.

The move to Cumberland Valley is dependent upon written confirmation from Bucknell that the PIAA would be released from its contract for this season. The release was agreed to over the phone this week, the PIAA said.

The York-Adams swimmers who qualify for the state 3-A meet will be very familiar with Cumberland Valley. That will also be the site of the District 3 Class 3-A Swimming Championships on Saturday, March 6.

The trip from downtown York to Cumberland Valley is about 33 miles. The trip from York to Bucknell is about 85 miles.

As for the fall seasons, the PIAA also voted to not hold regionals in golf this coming fall, which is what happened in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PIAA also gave the tennis and volleyball steering committees the ability to reduce the PIAA qualifiers in boys' tennis and boys' volleyball this spring if conditions warrant.

The PIAA also discussed several changes to the winter sports season.

The PIAA competitive spirit championships are now set for April 10 in Hershey.

The PIAA team wrestling championships will move back to the end of March. The PIAA is looking at March 20 for the district deadline. That means District 3 can delay the team wrestling tournament until after the PIAA wrestling individual tournament, which is scheduled for March 11-13.

