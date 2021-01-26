Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Jan. 26. Some events have already been postponed. Check back later for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m. PPD. THURSDAY, JAN. 28.

West York at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 1:30 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 30.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Octorara, 6 p.m. CANCELED

York Tech at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m,