SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.

Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Hunter Bisking, left, and Spring Grove's Logan Herbst wrestle in the 285 pound weight class at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Tuesday, Jan. 26. Some events have already been postponed. Check back later for updates.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m. PPD. THURSDAY, JAN. 28.

West York at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7 p.m. 

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m. 

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m. 

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 1:30 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 30.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at Octorara, 6 p.m. CANCELED

York Tech at Biglerville, 6 p.m. 

Fairfield at Hanover, 6 p.m. 

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. 

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m. 

Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Chambersburg at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.  PPD. 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 6 p.m. 

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Upper Dauphin, 7 p.m.  

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

New Oxford at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Gettysburg at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m,