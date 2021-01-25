Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York 48, Hanover 27, F

South Western 53, Northeastern 12, F

Littlestown 56, Delone Catholic 12, F

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover 41, Waynesboro 20, F

Christian School of York 46, Veritas Academy 45, F

Lancaster Country Day 62, York Country Day 11, F

Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53, F

Lancaster Country Day 53, York Country Day 36, F

Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39, F

York Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 52, F

Veritas Academy 65, Christian School of York 20, F