Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Spring Grove's Heath Smyser, left, and Dallastown's Zach Luckenbaugh wrestle in the 120 pound weight class at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York 48, Hanover 27, F

South Western 53, Northeastern 12, F

Littlestown 56, Delone Catholic 12, F

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover 41, Waynesboro 20, F

Christian School of York 46, Veritas Academy 45, F

Lancaster Country Day 62, York Country Day 11, F

Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53, F

Lancaster Country Day 53, York Country Day 36, F

Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39, F

York Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 52, F

Veritas Academy 65, Christian School of York 20, F