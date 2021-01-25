Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Eastern York 48, Hanover 27, F
South Western 53, Northeastern 12, F
Littlestown 56, Delone Catholic 12, F
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 41, Waynesboro 20, F
Christian School of York 46, Veritas Academy 45, F
Lancaster Country Day 62, York Country Day 11, F
Central Dauphin East at Susquehannock, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53, F
Lancaster Country Day 53, York Country Day 36, F
Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39, F
York Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 52, F
Veritas Academy 65, Christian School of York 20, F