MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Buzzer-beater helps Christian School of York girls stay unbeaten

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Christian School of York girls' basketball team remained perfect on Monday night, but it wasn't easy.

The Defenders rallied from a 38-33 deficit after three quarters to earn a thrilling 46-45 road triumph over Veritas Academy. The game was played in Lancaster.

Veritas hit a reverse layup with seven seconds left to go up by one point. CSY then went the length of the court and missed a layup attempt, but Emma Bell got the offensive rebound and made the putback to put CSY up by a point with 0.3 secconds left. Time then ran out when Veritas inbounded the ball.

Bell's buzzer beater left her one point shy of 1,000 points for her career. She finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Kayleigh Rhine (14​ points, four 3-pointers, four assists, four steals), ​Ellen Brown (12 points, five rebounds, four 3-pointers) and Tirzah Miller (four points, eight rebounds) also excelled for CSY.

Things won't get any easier for the Defenders, now 7-0. They will play host to unbeaten Harrisburg Christian on Friday night.

Veritas saw its four-game winning streak end to fall to 4-3.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hanover 41, Waynesboro 20: At Hanover, Jaycie Miller led the Hawkettes to the nonleague victory by scoring 19 points, including three from behind the arc, and going 6 for 6 at the charity stripe. Teammate Tianna Gray knocked in 11 points. Hanover improved to 3-2.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Catholic 54, Bermudian Springs 52: At York Springs, the Fighting Irish bounced back from their first loss with a key York-Adams Division III victory over the Eagles. The Irish were coming off a 47-43 loss to Hanover. YC improved to 4-1 overall and in York-Adams Division III. Bermudian fell to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the division. Hanover leads the division at 3-0. Luke Forjan led the Irish with 26 points. Teammate Preston Boeckel knocked in 11 points. For the Eagles, Connor Shaw scored 16 points, while Ethan Beachy scored 13 and Jaylen Martinez knocked in 10 points.

Red Lion 69, Spring Grove 39: At Spring Grove, the Lions bounced back in a big way from their first loss of the season. Red Lion improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in York-Adams Division I. The Lions were coming off a 78-75 loss to unbeaten Central York on Friday. Spring Grove fell to 0-6 and 0-5.

Bishop McDevitt 57, York Suburban 53: At Harrisburg, in a nonleague contest, Suburban suffered its first loss of the season to fall to 5-1. McDevitt improved to 1-2. Suburban's Aidan Hughley reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career. Suburban travels to Kennard-Dale (6-2) in a key York-Adams Division II contest on Tuesday. First-place Suburban is 4-0 in the division, while K-D is 3-1 and tied for second with West York.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 48, Hanover 27: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Brock Bolton (145) and Kaleb Crean (160) to secure the nondivisional victory. For the Nighthawks, Dominic Taylor (132) and Daniel Corbin (106) each picked up pins. Eastern improved to 4-2. Hanover fell to 0-7.

South Western 53, Northeastern 12: At Hanover, the Mustangs received pins from Denver Ostrum (152), Robert Utz (189), Josh Martz (113), Caleb Martz (120), Wyatt Hale (126) and Bryson Coruzzi (138) to secure the nondivisional victory. For the Bobcats, David Perry (285) and Nekoda Keller (132) each picked up pins. South Western is 2-0. Northeastern fell to 2-4.

Littlestown 56, Delone Catholic 12: At McSherrystown, the Thunderbolts received pins from Ian Donihue (160), Dakota Kroft (172), Jeremy Gebhart (215), Cameron Mingee (113), Barrett Ziegler (126) and Connor Brown (138) to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Squires, Tate Neiderer (189) and Nate Hart (132) each picked up pins. Littlestown improved to 2-0 in the division and overall. Delone Catholic fell to 2-2 in the division and 3-5 overall.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.