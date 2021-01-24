SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Delone, Eastern, CSY remain perfect in girls' basketball action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Three York-area girls’ basketball teams — Delone Catholic, Eastern York and Christian School of York — remained perfect on the season with easy victories on Saturday.

Each team also solidified its strong position in the latest District 3 power ratings.

At New Oxford, Giana Hoddinott’s 13-point effort helped Delone earn a 61-24 victory over Adams County rival New Oxford. The Squirettes improved to 7-0 overall. Delone is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

Eastern, meanwhile, cruised past cross-river rival Columbia 75-51 to move to 6-0 on the season. Mara Weaver (19) and Victoria Zerbe (18) combined for 37 of Eastern’s points. The Golden Knights also got double-digit efforts from Breana Grim (12 points) and Abby Henise (10 points). Eastern is No. 2 in the District 4-A power ratings.

Finally, Christian School of York dominated West Shore Christian, 46-20. The Defenders improved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference. CSY is No. 2 in the latest District 3 1-A power ratings. CSY’s Emma Bell needs just 17 points to reach for 1,000 in her career.

OTHER GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 43, Red Lion 33: At Red Lion, the Panthers won the defensive battle of York-Adams Division I contenders. Central improved to 2-1 overall and in the division. Red Lion fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

Berks Catholic 44, West York 36: At West York, the visitors jumped out to a 13-2 first-quarter lead and the hosts could never recover in the nonleague contest. Jillian Foster had 13 points for West York (3-3). Berks Cathoic improved to 9-1.

Kennard-Dale 48, Octorara 15: At Fawn Grove, the Rams had no trouble in the nonleague contest. Bella Huber had 12 points for K-D.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 73, Octorara 65 (OT): At Fawn Grove, Levi Sharnetzka (15), Drew Dressel (15), Zach Orwig (13), Carter Day (12) and Koy Swanson (10) each hit double digits in a balanced scoring attack for the Rams, who improved to 6-2 overall with the nonleague overtime victory. K-D had an 11-3 edge in OT.

Delone Catholic 56, New Oxford 53: At New Oxford, Ryan Wildasin’s 16 points sparked Delone to the nonleague victory. Asher Rudolph added 12 points for the Squires. Braden Carver’s 19 points paced New Oxford, while Nick Lawrence added 13 and Brittyn Eakins chipped in 11.

Wyomissing 57, West York 52: At Wyomissing, the Bulldogs (3-3) dropped the nonleague contest despite 17 points from Ty Nalls and 12 points from Jaden Walker. A 14-4 fourth-quarter burst allowed Wyomissing to erase a five-point West York lead entering the final period.

Columbia 50, Eastern York 46: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights dropped the nonleague contest to their cross-river rival. Micah Myers had 17 points for Eastern, while Jack Weaver and Tristan Sawmiller added 10 each.

WRESTLING

Dallastown 1-1 at Keystone Cup: At Lower Dauphin, Dallastown went 1-1 in Keystone Cup action, beating Lower Dauphin, 59-6, while losing to Hempfield, 33-12. Zach Luckenbaugh (120), Ashton Deller (132), Caden Dobbins (138), Brooks Gable (189) and Andrew Smith (215) each went 2-0 for the Wildcats (now 4-3 as a team). Deller, Dobbins, Gable and Smith are each 7-0 on the season.

Gettysburg goes 5-0 at Selinsgrove: The powerhouse Gettysburg Warriors went 5-0 at the Selinsgrove Duals to give coach Chris Haines his 200th victory. Ethan Dalton (138) and Max Gourley (189) each picked up five wins for Gettysburg. The Warriors earned wins over Montgomery (46-17), Williamsport (48-17), Palisades (53-12), Juniata (66-9) and Selinsgrove (60-12). Gettysburg is now 13-0 overall.

New Oxford is 2-1 at Lancaster Catholic: At Lancaster, New Oxford went 2-1 at the Lancaster Catholic Duals, beating Wyomissing (42-18) and Kennard-Dale (54-12), while losing to the host school (37-33). Trent Uhler, Dylan Forbes, Cameron Herring and Jacob Pope each went 3-0 on the day for New Oxford. K-D also lost to Lancaster Catholic (45-15) and Wyomissing (54-12). Avery Cummings (172) went 3-0 for the Rams.

Moyer finishes 3-0 for Fairfield: At the Waynesboro quad meet, Jacob Moyer (285) went 3-0 for Fairfield, which suffered team losses to Boiling Springs (69-6), Waynesboro (66-12) and Big Spring Grove 63-6. Moyer is 6-0 on the season.

Simpson has 3-0 day for Red Lion: At the Exeter quad meet, Red Lion’s Aaron Simpson (120) enjoyed a 3-0 day. Red Lion beat the host team (45-29) but lost to McDevitt (54-24) and Central Dauphin (56-6). The Lions are now 8-6.

Northeastern 0-2 at Cocalico: At the Cocalico tri meet, Northeastern fell to Donegal (61-9) and Cocalico 62-12.

Eastern York 54, York Tech 18: At Spry, the Golden Knights rolled behind pins from Camron Weidlich (120) and Gabriel Yingst (138). Tech got pins from Cohen Butler (126) and Lacie Youngblood (132). Eastern was helped by six forfeits.

Spring Grove 33, Manheim Twp. 21: At Spring Grove, Nizeah Mummert (172) and Jarod Baker (138) had pins for the Rockets (5-1) in the nonleague victory.

West York 39, Delone Catholic 36: At West York, the Bulldogs won behind pins from Hunter Richter (132), Tyler Bard (152), Gabriel Angiorlis (215) and Eli Lawless (285).

Northern Lebanon 32, Bermudian Springs 28: At York Springs, in a battle of traditional small-school District 3 powers, the Eagles dropped a close decision in a match that went down to the final bout. Caleb Mantz (145), Savauri Shelton (215), Hogan Swenski (285) and Brennan Schisler (132) had pins for Bermudian.

James Buchanan 35, Hanover 18: At Hanover, the Nighthawks remained winless on the season.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Dallastown 108, Central York 47: At Central, Dallastown’s Riley Thomas broke the York-Adams and Central pool records in the 100 breaststroke at 58.09 seconds. Thomas also won the 100 freestyle to help Dallastown improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I.

Northeastern 129, Red Lion 36: At Manchester, the Bobcats rolled to the D-I win. Adrian Castano won the 50 free and 100 free for the Bobcats.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Central York 98, Dallastown 72: At Central, Camryn Leydig won the 50 free and 100 free to pace Central, which improved to 3-0 both overall and in the division.

Northeastern 88, Red Lion 88: At Manchester, the two teams battled to a tie. Pearl Hunter (200 individual medley, 100 back) and Madison Taylor (50 free, 100 free) each had two individual wins for the Bobcats. Red Lion’s Bella Butera won the 100 breast and 100 butterfly.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.