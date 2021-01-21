Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Fairfield, 6:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.