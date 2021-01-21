SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Dallastown's Thomas Smolinski wins the boys 100-yard freestyle event at 50.81 during swimming action against Spring Grove at Dallastown Area High School in York Township, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech at Fairfield, 6:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m. 

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.