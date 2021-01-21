Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the high school sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 21. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Fairfield, 6:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Central York at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock (Shrewsbury YMCA), 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.