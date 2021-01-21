THURSDAY'S SWIMMING: Dallastown, South Western settle for split in eventful night in pool

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It was an eventful night in the newly-renovated South Western pool on Thursday night.

The Mustangs, who were making their 2021 debut, split the York-Adams Division I swimming meet with the Wildcats.

The Dallastown boys remained perfect on the season with a 102-68 victory that included a record-shattering performance from Riley Thomas.

The South Western girls, meanwhile grabbed a 99-77 triumph for their victory over the Wildcats since 1986.

In the boys' meet, the Wildcats were led by three swimmers with two individual wins each: Lawson Neutzel (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly), William McDermott (500 freestyle, 200 free) and Thomas (50 free, 100 breaststroke). Thomas set a new pool record in the 100 breast in 58.60 seconds. The previous record was 1:01.10 set in 1991 by Jeff Larsen. Dallastown is now 2-0 in the division.

In the girls' meet, Rachel Cunningham led the Mustangs to the victory by taking first in the 100 free and 200 free. For the Wildcats, Zoe Schneider won the 200 IM and 100 free. Dallastown fell to 3-1-1 overall and 1-1 in division.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

Central York 76, Red Lion 48: At Red Lion, Nathan Dundas captured first in the 200 free and 100 breast, while Ben Hagan won the 100 free and 50 free to lead the Panthers to the Y-A D-I victory. For the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

Gettysburg 110, Susquehannock 60: At Shrewsbury YMCA, Zach Turner captured first in the 200 free and 500 free to lead the Adams County Warriors to the Y-A D-II victory. For the home team, Jacob Wade won the 100 free and 200 IM.

York Suburban 57, New Oxford 29: At Suburban, the Trojans were led by three swimmers who each claimed two individual wins: Calvin Koller (200 IM, 100 fly), Brenden Petersen (100 free, 50 free) and Alex Gleba (500 free, 200 free).

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

Central York 94, Red Lion 76: At Red Lion, Camryn Leydig led the Panthers to the Y-A D-I victory by taking first in the 100 back and 200 IM. For the Lions, Sam Schwinger won the 200 free and 100 fly.

Susquehannock 86, Gettysburg 83: At Shrewsbury YMCA, the York County Warriors captured first in the final event (the 400 free relay) to secure the Y-A D-II victory. Individually for the home team, Kate Kalmanowicz won the 100 fly and 100 breast, while Sarah Weichseldorfer won the 200 IM and 500 free. For the visitors, Hannah Brainard won the 100 free and 100 back.

York Suburban 69, New Oxford 24: At Suburban, the Trojans got two individual wins from Savannah Hunt (50 free, 100 free), Sophia Guyer (200 IM, 100 back) and Carly Bowen (200 free, 500 free).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorrkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.