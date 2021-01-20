WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Addyson Wagman erupts for 32 points to lead unbeaten Spring Grove

STEVE HEISER

Spring Grove's Addyson Wagman enjoyed a game she won't soon forget on Wednesday night.

The 5-foot, 5-inch junior point guard poured in 32 points for the unbeaten Rockets in a 64-54 triumph over Northeastern in Manchester in a York-Adams Division I girls' basketball battle.

Wagman accounted for exactly half of her team's points. She was drained seven 3-pointers and was 5 for 5 at the foul line.

Spring Grove improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the division. The Rockets are alone in first place.

Laila Campbell knocked in 14 points for the Rockets.

For the Bobcats, Jordyn Jennings scored 19 points, while Logan Jennings scored 12 points and Mackenzie Gross collected 10 points.

In a key statistic, the Rockets finished 19 for 25 from the charity stripe, compared to a 3-for-9 effort by Northeastern.

Spring Grove led just 34-30 at halftime before using an 18-10 third-quarter surge to take control.

Northeastern fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the division.

The Rockets have off until next Tuesday, when they travel to Red Lion, which is the only other unbeaten team in D-I at 2-0.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Eastern York 68, Donegal 17: At Wrightsville, Breana Grim led the Golden Knights to the easy nonleague victory by scoring 18 points, including four from behind the arc. Also for Eastern, Mara Weaver knocked in 14 points, while Victoria Zerbe scored 10 points. As a team, the Golden Knights shot 11 for 13 from the charity stripe. Eastern improved to 4-0 overall.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 52, Hanover 50: At Fawn Grove, the Rams led 40-30 at the end of the third quarter and hung on for the nonleague victory. Drew Dressel led the Rams with 16 points. Teammate Zach Orwig knocked in 11 points, including three from behind the arc. For the Nighthawks, Mason Smith scored 16 points, while Casey Lara knocked in 14, including four from downtown, while Kyle Garman also connected for 14 points. Kennard-Dale improved to 5-1 overall, while Hanover fell to 2-1.

Northeastern 77, Spring Grove 51: At Spring Grove, Northeastern had four players score 14 or more points: Kaden Hamilton (21), Karron Mallory (17), Nick Rizzuto (15) and Manny Capo (14). Diarmid Stewart's 16 points paced Spring Grove. Caleb Watson and Jacob McCoy each added 11 points for the Rockets.

Fairfield 55, Upper Dauphin 53: At Upper Dauphin, Eric Ball scored a game-high 26 points for Fairfield, including four from behind the arc. Teammate Nic Nordberg scored 19 points, including four from downtown. Fairfield improved to 3-2.

Millersburg 62, Delone Catholic 56: At McSherrystown, the Squires led at the end of three quarters, 38-36, but were unable to hold onto the lead and dropped the nonleague contest. Camdyn Keller led the Squires with 16 points. Coltyn Keller had 13 points for Delone, including three from behind the arc, while Ryan Murphy had 11 points.

WRESTLING

South Western 51, Susquehannock 21: At Glen Rock, the Mustangs received pins from Owen Reed (172), Robert Utz (189) and Daniel Pierce (106) to capture the nonleague win. For the Warriors, Blake Romjue (152), Isaiah Durham (286) and Jack VanTassel (126) each picked up pins. It was South Western's opener.

West York 37, Hanover 36: At West York, Tyler Bard (152) picked up the lone pin of the match to lead the Bulldogs to the nonleague victory. There were 10 combined forfeits in the match. West York improved to 3-1. The match ended in a 36-36 tie, but the Bulldogs won the tiebreaker.

Boiling Springs 55, Biglerville 13: At Boiling Springs, Biglerville got technical falls from Levi Haines (145) and Josh Fulton (215). Haines is now 6-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.