Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 30.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.
Linden Hall at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Hanover at York Tech, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.