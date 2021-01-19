Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. SATURDAY, JAN. 30.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.

Linden Hall at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Lower Dauphin at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.