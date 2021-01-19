TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Both Dallastown swimming teams remain unbeaten

STAFF REPORT

The Dallastown swimming teams each remained unbeaten on the 2021 season on Tuesday with nonleague victories over visiting Lower Dauphin.

The Wildcats won the boys' meet, 103-67, to improve to 4-0-0 overall. The Dallastown girls triumphed, 116-54, to move to 3-0-1 overall.

In the boys' meet, Riley Thomas led the Wildcats individually by taking first place in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. As a team, the Dallastown boys captured first place in all three relay events.

In the girls' meet, the Wildcats captured first place in all 11 events. Individually for the Wildcats, Zoe Schneider won the 500 free and 50 free, while Samantha Trumble won the 200 free and 100 free.

WRESTLING

Red Lion 39, New Oxford 27: At Red Lion, the Lions received pins from Frank Gulli (138) and Ryan Fry (172) to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Colonials, Jake Bixler (285) and Elias Ernst (189) each picked up a pin. Red Lion is 7-5 overall and 2-0 in the division.

Spring Grove 69, Manheim Central 6: At Spring Grove, the Rockets received pins from Nizeah Mummert (160), Thomas Dressler (170), Teague Conover (215), Logan Herbst (285), Levi Snyder (106), Braxton Rice (113), Heath Smyser (120), Jarod Baker (138), Luke Smyser (145) and Caleb Bowlin (152) to secure the easy nonleague home victory. The Rockets are now 3-1 overall.