Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
STEVE HEISER
Following is the schedule of high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 18, involving York-Adams League teams. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northern York 76, Gettysburg 33, F
Cedar Cliff 75, Spring Grove 38, F
Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44, F
Biglerville at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43, F
Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46, F
York High 53, Muhlenberg 31, F
Susquehannock 49, Northeastern 49, OT
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Eastern York 52, Delone Catholic 15, F
Columbia at Hanover, 7 p.m. Canceled.