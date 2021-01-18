Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of high school sports events for Monday, Jan. 18, involving York-Adams League teams. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Northern York 76, Gettysburg 33, F

Cedar Cliff 75, Spring Grove 38, F

Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44, F

Biglerville at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43, F

Gettysburg 49, Shippensburg 46, F

York High 53, Muhlenberg 31, F

Susquehannock 49, Northeastern 49, OT

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Eastern York 52, Delone Catholic 15, F

Columbia at Hanover, 7 p.m. Canceled.