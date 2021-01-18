MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock girls outlast Northeastern for OT basketball win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Northeastern’s inability to hit overtime free throws and Susquehannock’s penchant for draining 3-pointers proved to be the difference Monday night.

The end result was a 55-52 Susquehannock triumph in nonleague girls’ basketball action in Manchester.

The Bobcats went 1 for 7 from the charity stripe in the overtime session, when they were outscored 6-3 by the Warriors.

Susquehannock, meanwhile, converted 10 3-pointers on the night, including five from Kelsey Gemmill, who finished with 17 points. Kaelyn Duvall also had 17 points for the winners, including two 3-pointers. Duvall had four of Susquehannock's six overtime points. Duvall also had 14 of her 17 points in the second half and OT. Gemmill had 11 of her points in the second half.

Jordyn Jennings led Northeastern with 17 points, while Aleyah Starkes added 14 points. Jennings finished 6 for 8 from the foul line, but the rest of the Northeastern team was just 4 for 12 at the foul line. Susquehannock, by contrast, was 9 for 13 at the foul line.

Northeastern led 28-20 at halftime, but got outscored 35-24 in the second half and overtime.

Susquehannock improved to 2-3 overall. Northeastern fell to 2-2.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

York High 53, Muhlenberg 31: At Muhlenberg, York dominated the nonleague contest, outscoring Muhlenberg in every quarter. Zykira McGee's 19 points led the Bearcats. She had two 3-pointers. The Lady Bearcats improved to 2-2. Their victory total is just one short of their entire win total from last season.

Biglerville 54, Camp Hill 43: At Biglerville, Katie Woolson led the Canners to the nonleague home victory by scoring 20 points. Emily Woolson knocked in 13 points for the Canners, while Joscelynn Anglin scored 12 points. Biglerville is 3-1, with its only loss coming to unbeaten Delone Catholic.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Dallastown 58, New Oxford 45: At Dallastown, the Wildcats rolled to the win without making a single 3-pointer. Jadon Green's 19 points paced Dallastown, while Michael Dickson added 16. Connor Jenkins and Braden Carver each scored 11 points for the Colonials, who had just two 3-pointers. Dallastown improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford is 1-3 and 1-2.

Northern York 76, Gettysburg 33: At Gettysburg, the Polar Bears jumped out to a 23-2 lead to end the first quarter and never looked back to take the nonleague contest. Nate McGill led the Polar Bears with 16 points. For the Warriors, Trent Rameriez-Keller also knocked in 16 points.

Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 44 (OT): At York Springs, the Eagles were outscored 11-4 in extra time and dropped the nonleague matchup. Ethan Beachy and Jaylen Martinez each scored 14 points to lead the Eagles. It was Bermudian's first loss after opening the season at 4-0.

Camp Hill 71, Biglerville 58: At Camp Hill, the Canners dropped the nonleague battle, despite 21 points from Drew Parker and 19 points from Eli Weigle. Biglerville trailed just 47-45 entering the final period, when the Canners got outscored 24-13.

WRESTLING

Eastern York 52, Delone Catholic 15: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights received pins from Austin Baker (215), Adam Dandridge (285) and Brock Bolton (145) to secure the nondivisional victory. For the Squires, Tate Neiderer (172) picked up a pin to improve to 5-0. Eastern is now 1-2 as a team, while Delone is 3-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.