Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban's Mike Jury, top, wrestles West York's Eli Lawless in a 215-pound match during action at York Suburban Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Bill Kalina photo

Following is the schedule of high school sports events for Thursday, Jan.. 14. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Biglerville at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

York Suburban at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

York Suburban at Gettysburg (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.