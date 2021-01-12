Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Here is the schedule of high school sports events for Tuesday, Jan. 12. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

Cedar Cliff at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Cedar Cliff at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at Dayspring Christian (Hempfield Recreation Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at Dayspring Christian (Hempfield Recreation Center), 7:30 p.m.