TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Defending champ York Suburban opens D-II wrestling season with win

York Suburban rolled to a 48-19 wrestling victory over West York on Tuesday.

It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams.

York Suburban is the defending D-II champion.

High school wrestling during the COVID-19 pandemic is certainly proving to be a challenge.

For one, many teams have seen their rosters depleted by opt-out decisions by individual wrestlers.

For another, the current requirement that mandates that wrestlers wear masks or neck gaiters during competition is difficult, to say the least.

Oh, and don’t forget to throw in a three-week pause that interrupted practices and matches just when the normal regular schedule was about the begin.

For those that endured all of the obstacles, however, the thrill of competition is still worth it.

That was the sentiment Tuesday evening when York Suburban played host to West York in the first York-Adams Division II contest of the season.

Dealing with facial coverings: While the result — a 48-19 victory for the defending division champion Trojans — was never in doubt, the two sides were just happy to get back on the wrestling mat.

“It’s definitely different,” Suburban coach Brian Gentzyel said. “Our guys had some practice (wrestling in masks) over the weekend. I think the biggest challenge is just the breathing through it, since it’s obviously another barrier.”

Throughout the night, the gaiters that most competitors used fell off the nose, leaving the nose, and sometimes the mouth, uncovered.

“It does come down a lot,” Gentzyel said. “They were having to fix it constantly.”

West York coach Brian Gross agreed that the mask wearing is certainly unusual, but the focus remains the same.

“It has been different,” Gross said. “But wrestling is still wrestling. The kids came out tonight and battled.”

Bulldogs shorthanded: Gross knows it will be a challenge for his squad all season. With only 10 wrestlers on the roster, the Bulldogs will have to forfeit at least three bouts, often more, on each night.

“It’s a real small team this year,” he said. “We’ve had a few kids not come out. But I liked the way we battled. We didn’t win every match tonight, but even in the ones we lost our kids really battled.”

The match that Gross eagerly anticipated was the last one of the night at 132 between Suburban’s Zach Emory and Hunter Richter of West York. Emory, a district qualifier at 120 last season, managed to secure a third-period pin at the 4:32 mark, but it wasn’t easy.

“Hunter never quit,” Gross said. “He kept battling and driving and trying moves and that’s what I like most about this team.”

Suburban looking to improve: Gentzyel was mostly pleased with his team’s performance Tuesday, but he figures his squad will continue to improve as the season evolves over the coming weeks.

“We really haven’t been able to practice all that much, so that hasn’t helped,” Gentzyel said. “I think we’re a pretty solid team, but we didn’t really look it tonight. We had a bunch of kids that are ineligible and I think when we get those guys back we’ll be a lot better.”

Tyler Bard (152, major decision), Peter Perez (160, decision), Eli Lawless (215, injury default) and Matt Conda (113, pin) claimed bouts for the Bulldogs. Collin Boldt (189, decision) and Tyler Adams (106, decision) also won bouts for the Trojans while Brayden Gentzyel (138), Bryson Neidigh (145), Jamal Lewis (172), Hayden Thoman (285), Jalen Lewis (120) and Naylee Price-Ierly (126) all claimed forfeit victories.

OTHER WRESTLING

Northeastern 39, Eastern York 33: At Wrightsville, the Bobcats received pins from Ryan Maley (160), Adam Stockbower (172), Constantino Kocoronis (113), Connor Hash (106) and Nekoda Keller (126) to capture the Y-A D-II match. For the Golden Knights, Zachary Dice (152), Isaac Buser (189), Adam Dandridge (285) and Brock Bolton (145) each picked up pins.

Delone Catholic 51, York Tech 12: At Spry, the Squires received pins from Connor Bauerline (120), Colby Noel (126), Justin Emeigh (145), Jack Scovitch (160) and Tate Neiderer (189). For the Spartans, Luke Edick (215) picked a pin. Bauerline and Neiderer are each 3-0 on the season. Delone improved to 2-1.

Littlestown 52, Hanover 15: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts received pins from Barrett Ziegler (120), Connor Brown (138), Ayden Dillon (145), Ian Donihue (160) and Dakota Kroft (172) to secure the Y-A D-III victory. For the Nighthawks, Dominic Taylor (126) and Dalton Kirby (152) each picked up pins.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 134, Cedar Cliff 22: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured first in all 11 events to move to 2-0. Individually for the Wildcats, William McDermott won the 200 freestyle and 500 free, Riley Thomas won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Thomas Smolinski won the 100 free and 50 free.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dallastown 113, Cedar Cliff 48: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured first in nine of the 11 events. Individually for the Wildcats, Zoe Schneider won the 100 butterfly and 500 free, while Langley Brockway won the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 46, Dayspring Christian 7: At Hempfield Recreation Center, the Crusaders led 24-3 at the half and went on to capture the easy victory. Emma Bell led the visitors with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kayleigh Rhine added eight points, eight assists and six rebounds. CSY had 15 team steals and 13 assists on 19 field goals.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.