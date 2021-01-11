Grant will help Northern York complete $2.2 million project to renovate athletic fields

STAFF REPORT

The Northern York County School District is going to use a $1.4 million grant for athletic field improvements.

The project will include the installation of a synthetic turf field behind Northern York High School, according to a news release from the district.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Project grant, coupled with donations of more than $820,000, secured from local donors through the fundraising efforts of the Polar Bear Foundation, will help the district fund the estimated $2.2 million project.

The district’s Athletic Field Improvements Project includes the complete renovation of the existing field hockey/soccer field, located behind the high school. Renovations include widening the field, moving the light standards, installing new lights and standards, excavation of the field, stormwater management work, installation of security fencing and the installation of a synthetic turf field.

The RACP grant award also includes $200,000 for the replacement of existing lights at the district’s football stadium, Bostic Field, with LED lights. That work was completed in November of 2020, with the installation of four concrete bases and galvanized steel poles, electrical wiring, luminary assemblies and 46 luminaries.

The district partnered with the Polar Bear Foundation, a Turf Field Committee and community and booster organizations to begin fundraising for the project in 2019, with a goal of $1,204,888. The sole purpose of the fundraising efforts was to offset the cost to the district and taxpayers for the project. With the awarding of $1,419,032 from the RACP grant, as well as local donations through the Polar Bear Foundation, the district has now secured the necessary funding to move forward with the project.

“The Board of Directors is grateful for this investment in the Athletic Fields Renovation Project which will allow the District to continue to offer high quality athletic experiences for both our students and our community members,” Board President Ken Sechrist said in the news release. “We especially thank Senator Mike Regan and State Representative Dawn Keefer, who were pivotal in securing the grant, as well as Greg Hlatky, Mike Barndt, Eric Eshbach, Gerry Schwille, Matt Lusk, York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler and Chief Clerk Mark Derr, who all worked tirelessly to support this project.”

The Northern school board is expected to vote on a motion at its regular meeting on Jan. 26 to authorize the district administration to release the invitation for bids for the project. Exact timing for the bid invitation will be dependent on funding, permits and construction schedules.