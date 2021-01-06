Two York-Adams athletes commit to successful college programs in softball, basketball

STEVE HEISER

Two York-Adams League athletes recently made their college commitments.

Rylee Dreyer, a junior at Central York High School, will play NCAA Division II softball for Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Ty Nalls, a senior at West York High School, will compete on the NCAA Division III level in men’s basketball for Pitt Greensburg in western Pennsylvania.

Both athletes will join successful programs.

The Lander softball team was 18-5-1 in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down its season. The 2021 Lander season is set to start Feb. 12. Lander competes in the Peach Belt Conference.

The Pitt Greensburg men’s basketball team finished 20-6 in 2019-2020. Pitt Greensburg, which plays in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, has announced it will not have a men’s basketball season this winter because of the pandemic.

Dreyer, who also plays volleyball at Central, has competed in travel ball for two teams, Team SC Majeski out of South Carolina and Maryland Heat Xtreme. In an effort to play against top competition, Dreyer has traveled every other weekend to South Carolina , North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia for the past year and a half.

Because of the pandemic, the Central York softball team did not have a season in 2020. The Panthers were 12-10 in 2019.

Nalls, meanwhile, is a 6-foot, 4-inch guard who averaged 10.5 points per game a season ago with 46 3-pointers. West York finished 13-11 in 2019-2020.

Nalls also competes for the York Ballers club program.

West York is scheduled to start its delayed and shortened 2021 boys’ basketball season at home on Friday night vs. Littlestown.

