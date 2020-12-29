Four schools lead way when York-Adams League hands out fall sportsmanship honors

STEVE HEISER

When it came to sportsmanship, four York-Adams League high schools led the way during the 2020 fall season.

Spring Grove, South Western, Kennard-Dale and Fairfield each earned three team sportsmanship awards from the local league.

The Y-A sportsmanship honors were announced earlier this month.

Spring Grove and South Western earned their awards in Division I. The Rockets were honored in girls' tennis, field hockey and girls' volleyball. The Mustangs were recognized in boys' cross country, girls' cross country and golf.

Kennard-Dale took D-II awards for boys' cross country, football and boys' soccer.

Fairfield, meanwhile, won their awards in Division III for boys' soccer, golf and girls' volleyball.

Four other Y-A programs each earned two sportsmanship honors for the fall: Northeastern (D-I football and D-I girls' soccer), Eastern York (D-II girls' cross country and D-II girls' soccer), Gettysburg (D-II girls' volleyball and D-III field hockey) and Hanover (D-III girls' soccer and D-IV field hockey).

Schools earning single sportsmanship awards were: Red Lion (D-I boys' soccer), York Suburban (D-II field hockey), Susquehannock (D-II golf), York Catholic (D-II girls' tennis), Biglerville (D-III boys' cross country), Littlestown (D-III girls' cross country) and York Tech (D-III football).

In addition, four Y-A teams won division championships for both for their athletic achievements and their sportsmanship: Spring Grove (D-I girls' volleyball), Susquehannock (D-II golf), South Western (D-I boys' cross country) and Kennard-Dale D-II boys' cross country).

In all, 27 sportsmanship awards were handed out by the Y-A League during the fall, with 15 of the league's 23 schools earning at least one award.

