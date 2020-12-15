Power ratings and scheduling manipulation discussed during District 3 meeting

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

No dates or formats were set for postseason play, but several topics of interest were discussed during Tuesday’s PIAA District 3 board meeting.

The main takeaway from the meeting was a proposal made by Central York athletic director Marty Trimmer that would limit how late in the season schools could add games that would count toward the district power ratings.

Those power ratings determine which teams qualify for district competition.

No official power ratings cutoff dates were set for this season or next season, but the discussion ended with a proposal that would require teams to get approval from a District 3 committee if they sought to add a game later than three-to-four weeks from their first game, depending on the sports season, if it still wanted that game to count in the power ratings.

Under the proposal, games that won’t count in the postseason ratings can be added later and contests that need to be rescheduled because of weather issues are not part of the proposal.

The proposal is being made to try to prevent teams from manipulating their schedules late in the season with the sole purpose of improving their power ratings.

During the fall season, Harrisburg High School added a game on the Monday that the power ratings were scheduled to be finalized in order to qualify for the district playoffs. Harrisburg won that game and qualified for the playoffs, only to be later forced to forfeit their playoff game vs. York High because of COVID-19 concerns.

Official cut-off dates for final games to be scheduled for power-ratings purposes could be voted on during the next District 3 meeting, set for Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. At that time, the board is hopeful that the winter sports season will have resumed after Gov. Tom Wolf’s three-week pause that ends on Jan. 4.

Some discussion was also given to Trimmer's proposal that would possibly delay the first release of the district power ratings.

Other news: Information about specific District 3 championships were also discussed during the meeting.

Swimming is unlikely to have any fans in attendance and virtual meets are being considered as an option. The virtual meets would require two PIAA officials to be in attendance at each venue participating.

The district competitive cheerleading championships are expected to be either March 20 or March 27. District wrestling is likely to follow the PIAA state tournament format and allow only eight qualifiers per weight class.

A decision is yet to be made if the basketball championships will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey. District 3 is not locked into a contract with the venue and if COVID-19 restrictions don't allow fans to attend the games, the higher-seeded team could host the games, as was done during the fall postseason.

At the close of the meeting, a discussion surrounding wrestling occurred led by two York-Adams League officials. Y-A League executive director Chuck Abbott and Red Lion athletic director Arnie Fritzius asked the District 3 board for literature that clarifies off-site practices and events held by member schools.

Abbott and Fritzius raised concerns about a middle school wrestling event held in York last weekend, which they said included teams from the Y-A League, Mid-Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and schools from New Jersey.

District 3 executive director Ron Kennedy reiterated schools are not allowed to take part in practices or games during the three-week pause on youth sports and said that teams could face sanctions for disobeying the orders.

More information on potential postseason dates and formats could come after the next PIAA board of directors meeting, which is now set for Dec. 22.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.