PIAA committed to 'maximizing athletic opportunities' after winter sports season is paused

It took nearly 24 hours for the PIAA to respond to Gov. Tom Wolf's latest COVID-19 restrictions and when it did, not much was said.

In response to Wolf's Thursday announcement that youth sports will be paused until Jan. 4 as part of updated COVID-19 mitigation efforts across the state, the organization put out a press release Friday afternoon that stated it hopes the efforts help reduce the number of cases statewide and will continue to review suggestions from various professional education groups.

"PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," PIAA president Frank Majikes said in the release. "The Board will continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic and its implications on schools and their communities."

Starting Saturday, student-athletes are not allowed to practice or participate in games until Jan. 4, but games won't be possible on that first date. During Wednesday's PIAA board of directors meeting, a motion was approved that requires four days of practice for teams to play a game if a school is shut down for 14 days or more.

With the three-week pause on youth sports, schools will not be able to play games until Jan. 8, which cuts into what was already a shortened season.

Gov. Wolf pauses high school sports until Jan. 4 as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts

The York-Adams League previously postponed its season one week to Dec. 18, canceled its league tournament, limited teams to 18 games and required all athletes besides swimmers to wear masks during competition.

