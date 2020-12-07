SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.

Gettysburg school board votes to leave York-Adams League for Mid-Penn Conference in 2022

ROB ROSE
717-505-5418/@robrosesports
Gettysburg's Ruger Pennington, left, runs the ball while York Suburban's David Moye defends during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. York Suburban would win the game 30-19. Dawn J. Sagert photo

In 2022, the York-Adams League will be down to 22 member schools.

Monday evening, the Gettysburg Area School District board voted 7-2 to approve a recommendation to leave the Y-A League and return to the Mid-Penn Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year. The move will need to be voted on and approved by the Mid-Penn before it is official.

The main issues that led to Gettysburg's initial investigation into leaving the Y-A League were: length of travel to games, which is financially costly and cuts into instructional time for students, nondivision and junior varsity games; and division classification.

Y-A League divisions are aligned based on enrollment numbers, which has moved the Gettysburg wrestling program down to Division II this season after winning Division I last season. Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston and the Warriors' wrestling coaches would prefer the Mid-Penn model, which schedules opponents based on competitiveness and geographic location, in addition to enrollment.

Gettysburg's original move from the Mid-Penn to the Y-A League in 2014 drew criticism from some the school's coaches, according to Thurston, and now those coaches are likely to get their wish when the program leaves the Y-A League.

“When we first moved to York-Adams, I was a coach in this district at the time and there were numerous coaches who were not happy about the decision to go to York-Adams,” Thurston said in October. “For most of us, we have accepted the fact that we’re in York-Adams, but there are still several (coaches) that want to return to Mid-Penn.”

Gettysburg High School principal Jeremy Lusk also spoke to the Warriors' community's dislike for the Y-A League during Monday's meeting. Lusk came to Gettysburg just after the move to in 2014 and almost immediately was asked to help get them out.

"It was probably less than a week into my time as an administrator at the high school that I heard people say, 'Hey, nice to meet you. If there's anything you can do to get us back into the Mid-Penn, that would be a good thing," Lusk said.

York-Adams League executive director Chuck Abbott declined to comment on Monday's vote by the Gettysburg school board.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.