Gettysburg school board votes to leave York-Adams League for Mid-Penn Conference in 2022

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

In 2022, the York-Adams League will be down to 22 member schools.

Monday evening, the Gettysburg Area School District board voted 7-2 to approve a recommendation to leave the Y-A League and return to the Mid-Penn Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year. The move will need to be voted on and approved by the Mid-Penn before it is official.

The main issues that led to Gettysburg's initial investigation into leaving the Y-A League were: length of travel to games, which is financially costly and cuts into instructional time for students, nondivision and junior varsity games; and division classification.

Y-A League divisions are aligned based on enrollment numbers, which has moved the Gettysburg wrestling program down to Division II this season after winning Division I last season. Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston and the Warriors' wrestling coaches would prefer the Mid-Penn model, which schedules opponents based on competitiveness and geographic location, in addition to enrollment.

Gettysburg's original move from the Mid-Penn to the Y-A League in 2014 drew criticism from some the school's coaches, according to Thurston, and now those coaches are likely to get their wish when the program leaves the Y-A League.

“When we first moved to York-Adams, I was a coach in this district at the time and there were numerous coaches who were not happy about the decision to go to York-Adams,” Thurston said in October. “For most of us, we have accepted the fact that we’re in York-Adams, but there are still several (coaches) that want to return to Mid-Penn.”

Gettysburg High School principal Jeremy Lusk also spoke to the Warriors' community's dislike for the Y-A League during Monday's meeting. Lusk came to Gettysburg just after the move to in 2014 and almost immediately was asked to help get them out.

"It was probably less than a week into my time as an administrator at the high school that I heard people say, 'Hey, nice to meet you. If there's anything you can do to get us back into the Mid-Penn, that would be a good thing," Lusk said.

York-Adams League executive director Chuck Abbott declined to comment on Monday's vote by the Gettysburg school board.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.