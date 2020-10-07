York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 7

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 2, Central York 1, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Gettysburg vs. York Suburban at John Rudy State Park, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Gettysburg vs. York Suburban at John Rudy State Park, 4:30 p.m.