PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown wins field hockey showdown, Red Lion's Gillmen gets 300th victory

It was an eventful day of York-Adams League field hockey action on Wednesday.

Dallastown became the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I with a 2-1 overtime triumph at Central York.

Longtime Red Lion head Carol Gillmen, meanwhile, reached a career milestone with her 300th victory in a 4-1 triumph at Spring Grove.

Dallastown improved to 4-0-0 with its victory. The defending Division I champion Panthers entered the match at 2-0 in the division.

Zoe Heath and Camryn Eveler provided the Dallastown goals, while Eveler and Lilly Cantabene had assists.

Dallastown's Gloria Fleming had a defensive save.

Both teams had been dominant heading into Wednesday's match, winning each contest by at least two goals. Entering Wednesday, Dallastown had outscored its foes, 14-2, while Central had outscored its foes, 7-1.

The Wildcats were No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. Central York is No. 11. The top eight teams in 3-A will qualify for the district playoffs.

This season has marked a major turnaround for the Wildcats, who finished 6-7-0 in York-Adams action last season.

Red Lion, meanwhile, improved to 2-2-0 with its victory at Spring Grove. The Rockets fell to 1-3.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Suburban 23, Gettysburg 32: At John Rudy Park, Cole Adams lead the Trojans to the pivotal D-II victory by taking first in 16 minutes, 24 seconds. Also for Suburban, Grant Kern took second, while Shea Walsh took fifth. For the Warriors, Drew Cole took third and Jacob Bordatto took fourth. Suburban improved to 3-0-0 in the division. Gettysburg fell to 2-1-0.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Gettysburg 24, York Suburban 31: At John Rudy Park, Winter Oaster led the Warriors to the key D-II victory by taking second. Also for Gettysburg, Marrin Crist took third and Malina Reber took fourth. For the Trojans, Brooke Sargen finished first in 19:41, while Sarah Stark took fifth. Gettysburg is now 3-0-0 in the division, while Suburban fell to 2-1-0.

