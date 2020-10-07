PIAA: Winter sports are on schedule, so far

KEITH GROLLER

The (Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

Winter sports are a go. At least for now.

Robert Lombardi, the PIAA’s executive director, said late Wednesday afternoon after the PIAA’s regularly-scheduled Board of Control meeting that winter sports are expected to start with practice on Nov. 20 and competition to begin on Dec. 11.

That means boys and girls basketball teams as well as wrestling and swimming squads, should prepare for a season in the typical time frame.

That’s good news, especially for those swimmers and basketball players who had their PIAA championships cut short by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Of course, everything was on schedule to begin fall sports on time and then Gov. Tom Wolf’s “strong recommendation” that all sports be halted until Jan. 1 caused a delay of two weeks.

“As we stand today, on Oct. 7, we anticipate starting the winter sports season on time,” Lombardi said. “But we have a long way to go to get there.”

Lombardi said the PIAA’s steering committees on basketball, wrestling and swimming along with the coaches and officials associations and sports medicine staff will meet to review the guidelines and put out a policy teams should follow. He said that process would begin soon.

All options will be on the table in regard to delaying the start of the season or altering it, but Lombardi said there’s no plan to delay at this time.

“We don’t want to go out there and say this is this because sometimes the first option that goes out there people think is gospel and then it causes problems,” Lombardi said. “We’ve seen that over time with high school and college sports. States that started out one way have now flipped. Why? Because they took the opportunity to try to see if they could get a season in because time is a commodity you can’t re-do. So if we can get as much in as early as we can get it in, we’re ahead of the game."

Lombardi added that the PIAA would be flexible as things change regarding the pandemic.

“We all need to be able to adapt and also to be flexible and patient,” Lombardi said.