York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 6

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Biglerville at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York (Reservoir Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Biglerville at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York (Reservoir Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

York Country Day at Linden Hall, 4 p.m.