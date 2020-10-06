SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months

York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 6

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
York Suburban's Paker Lando, center, battles for control of the ball with Nick Holloway, left, and Mason Kaifer of Susquehannock, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Biglerville at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York (Reservoir Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Biglerville at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York (Reservoir Hill), 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Dayspring Christian, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Hanover at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

York Country Day at Linden Hall, 4 p.m.