PREP ROUNDUP: Four local state-ranked girls' volleyball teams cruise to 3-0 sweeps

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

There are four York-Adams League teams with top-10 rankings in the latest Pennsylvania Girls' Volleyball Association state polls.

Tuesday night, those four teams showed why they're considered state powers. All four cruised to 3-0 victory. They are now a combined 17-0 on the season.

York Catholic, ranked No. 4 in Class 2-A, dominated a Division III match against visiting Fairfield, 25-6, 25-13, 25-11. Madeline Walker led the Irish with 25 assists, six aces and three digs. Also for YC, Tennison McGraw had six kills and five aces, while Avery Heist and Shannon Toomey each had five kills. YC improved to 5-0 in the division.

Spring Grove, ranked No. 4 in 3-A, cruised past visiting Dallastown in a D-I match, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16. The Rockets lead D-I at 5-0. Nevaeh Wolfe led the Rockets with 11 kills and 12 digs. Also for the Rockets, Maddie Ruhland had 25 assists, five digs and three aces and Hailey Wolfe had 10 digs, nine kills and four aces. For the Wildcats, Izzy Ream had 19 assists, five digs, three kills and three aces, Syd Ohl had 17 digs and four kills and Lexy Bloss had eight kills.

York Suburban, ranked right behind Spring Grove at No. 5 in 3-A, dominated visiting Eastern York, 25-15, 25-3, 25-14 to improve to 4-0 in D-II action.

Finally, Susquehannock, ranked No. 10 in 3-A, captured a 3-0 victory over visiting New Oxford to move to 6-0 in D-II play.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At Tech, the Squirettes rolled, 25-8, 25-18, 25-11. Delone was led to the D-III win by Shalee Clabaugh (13 digs), Audrey Sell (12 assists, nine aces), McKenna Mummert (nine kills) and Olivia Snyder (11 assists).

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 21, Red Lion 37: At Red Lion, Cole Perry led the Bobcats to the D-I victory by taking first in 17:14. Also for the Bobcats, James Herman took second, while Wyatt Peeling took fourth. For the Lions, River Van Wicklen took third and Logan Crowe took fifth.

Dallastown 15, Spring Grove 48: At Spring Grove, Jakob Rager led the Wildcats to the D-I victory by taking first in 18:04. Also for the Wildcats, Tyler Hunt took second, Gabriel Kolsevich took third, Jackson Gutekunst took fourth and Jack Gable took fifth. Dallastown improved to 3-1 in the division.

York Catholic 15, Delone Catholic 48: At Rudy Park, Moseley Driscoll led the Irish by taking first in 17:45. Also for YC, Joseph Rizzuto took second, Jack Stramberg took third, Daniel Giesselbach took fourth and John Marinelli took fifth.

Kennard-Dale 18, West York 37: At Reservoir Park, Dan Gibney led the Rams to the D-II victory by taking first in 17:33. Garrett Quinan took second for K-D, while Dylan Cunningham took fourth and Collin Wolf was fifth. For the Bulldogs, Thomas Urrunaga took third. K-D is now 3-0 in the division.

Fairfield 23, Littlestown 35: At Littlestown, Levi Davis won the race for Fairfield in 19:16. Littlestown runners Zac Eader and Alex Lehigh finished second and third, respectively.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Northeastern 16, Red Lion 43: At Red Lion, Margaret Carroll led the Bobcats to the D-I victory by taking first in 18:43. Also for Northeastern, Marissa Pritchett took second, Bella Treglia was third and Hannah Herr took fourth. For the Lions, Sylvia Breschi took fifth. Defending champion Northeastern improved to 3-0 in the division.

Dallastown 18, Spring Grove 45: At Spring Grove, Lydia Tolerico led the Wildcats to the D-I triumph by taking first in 20:24. Also for Dallastown, Nicole Register took second, Mae Treml was fourth and Olivia Brenneman grabbed fifth. For the Rockets, Charlee Kurtz took third. Dallastown improved to 3-1 in the division.

York Catholic 25, Delone Catholic 30: At Rudy Park, Aleya Miller led the Irish to the D-III victory by taking second. Also for YC, Maggie Motter took third, while Gabby Tully took fourth. For the Squirettes, Julia O'Brien took first in 21:20. Teammate Samantha Smith took fifth.

West York 15, Kennard-Dale 50: At Reservoir Park, Makayla Appler led the Bulldogs to the victory by taking third. Also for West York, Olivia Grimes took fourth and Emma Sager took fifth. For the Rams, Angelina Hammond took first in 22:19. Teammate Charlotte Crowl took second.

Fairfield 9, Littlestown 12: At Littlestown, Fairfield's Honey Strosnider set a new course record in 19:53, beating the old mark of 20:38 that was held by Dover's Hannah Hogan. Fairfield's Morgan Dennison was second and Littlestown's Abi Reidel was third.

FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville 5, Hanover 0: At Biglerville, the Canners did not allow a shot on goal. Isabelle Allen, Alyssa Smith, Courtney Smith, Charlotte King and Haily Showers scored the goals.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.