COVID-19 cases continue to impact York County high school sports schedules

STAFF AND WIRE REPORT

Another week, another series of changes on the local high school athletics scene.

Monday, the Dover Area School District announced that three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school, which will be closed for the rest of the week in order to deep clean.

“During this time, there will be no high school athletics or high school extracurricular activities,” school officials stated in a news release.

High school students are scheduled to return to the building Monday, Oct. 12, the release said.

That means that Dover’s scheduled York-Adams Division I football game at Dallastown on Friday night will be postponed.

This is the second time this season that the Dallastown football team will not play a scheduled game.

Dallastown’s scheduled opener vs. South Western on Sept. 18 was not played because South Western did not complete the required number of practices before playing its opening game.

Dallastown is 1-1 in D-I action, while Dover is 0-3.

At this point, it is uncertain if the Dover-Dallastown game will be rescheduled.

The Dover-Dallastown game will be the second York-Adams game postponed by COVID-19 cases. The West York-at-Gettysburg game set for Sept. 18 was not played because of COVID-19 issues at Gettysburg High School.

Dover's other athletic team events scheduled for this week are in cross country, girls' volleyball, soccer (boys and girls) and field hockey. Those events have been postponed.

However, the three girls' tennis players from Dover scheduled to play in the York-Adams singles championships on Thursday and Friday will be allowed to compete.

Additionally, the Dover golfer (Trevor Snyder) set to compete in the District 3 championships on Friday and Saturday at Briarwood will also be allowed to compete.

"They (the girls' tennis players and the golfer) are not connected to any of the COVID cases," Dover athletic director Troy Wiestling said in an email. "The decision to close the high school was primarily to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing. As another precautionary measure, and courtesy to our fellow districts, we didn’t want to continue with the group events."

Red Land changes schedule: Another York County school, Red Land, altered its upcoming football schedule by dropping division foe Mifflin County to play nondivision Waynesboro instead on Friday night.

The schedule change was first posted on the Patriots' BigTeams.com scheduling page, and Red Land's athletic department tweeted the news early Monday afternoon.

The game will be at Waynesboro (2-0, 2-0 Mid-Penn Colonial) with a typical 7 p.m. kickoff. Red Land is 1-1 after beating Palmyra last week.

Waynesboro was set to face Susquehanna Township this week, but the Indians are currently shut down because of a case of COVID-19 reported last week. Their game last week against East Pennsboro was postponed, and the Panthers found a late replacement in Fleetwood.

Harrisburg to start scheduling football games: Across the river, Harrisburg School District announced Monday it will begin scheduling football games this fall. The school district had announced it would not compete in August.

How an incredibly tight schedule will work with most sports already two weeks in — golf and tennis are already in the postseason — and with the PIAA asking teams to adhere as best as possible to the 15-day requirement for preseason practices before competing in a regular-season game, is unclear.

However, Harrisburg has already lined up a football game at 5 p.m. Friday at Berks Catholic.

The Harrisburg statement provided few details. It did say that because testing positivity rates have remained below 5% it decided to resume sports. The district said it "reserves the right to pause workouts and cancel scheduled games" if the weekly rate increases.

Jake Adams of the Carlisle Sentinel contributed to this report.