PREP ROUNDUP: Kennard-Dale, New Oxford clinch outright division titles in girls' tennis

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Two years, two championships and zero losses.

That's the story written by the Kennard-Dale girls' tennis program over the past two seasons in York-Adams League Division II action.

The Rams clinched a second consecutive unbeaten D-II season on Monday with a 5-0 victory over visiting West York.

The match featured two of the top teams in the division. K-D entered at 8-0, while West York was 7-1. The Rams have now gone 17-0 over the last two seasons in D-II action.

Brianna Serruto rallied after a first-set loss for a hard-fought three-set victory at No. 1 singles for K-D, while Tori Santoriello and Julie Rubelmann won in straight sets at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.

The Rams swept the doubles matches in straight sets behind the teams of Grace Maccarelli/Shannon Fletcher and Caroline Beighley/Mackenzie Warner.

Colonials take D-I title: New Oxford, meanwhile, has captured its first-ever outright D-I girls' championship after a 4-1 victory at York Suburban on Monday.

New Oxford finished at 8-0 in D-I action, with a lineup that features three freshmen and four seniors. The Colonials won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and swept the doubles matches. All of New Oxford's wins came in straight sets.

In the District 3 power ratings, K-D is No. 4 in Class 2-A, while New Oxford is No. 3 in Class 3-A. Only the top four teams in each class will make the district playoffs this season.

Both the Rams and the Colonials, as well as players from the rest of the league, will next compete in the York-Adams League Singles Championships starting Thursday at South Western (for 3-A players) and Red Lion (for 2-A players). The semifinals and finals are slated to start at 2 p.m. Friday at New Oxford for both classes.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS

Dallastown 4, South Western 1: At Hanover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Hannah Sult and Namya Jindal to secure the D-I victory. Also for Dallastown, Catherine Lasher and Lana Dumnich combined to win the No. 1 doubles match in three sets, while Kylie Sciuto and Chloe Isett won the No. 2 doubles match in straight sets. For the Mustangs, Sarah McComas won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets. Dallastown finishes divisional play at 7-1. South Western finishes at 6-2.

Central York 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Audrey Stewart and Sarah Gao to capture the D-I victory. In doubles, Prital Prabhu and Briana Fan combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ana Burch and An Lai won the No. 2 match, both in straight-set fashion. Central finished 5-3 in the division.

York Catholic 3, Delone Catholic 2: At Hanover, the Irish captured both doubles matches in straight sets to grab the D-II victory. Ireland Brennan and Ella Linthicum combined to win the No. 1 match, while Ella Mayer and Kendall Ford combined to win the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. In singles, teammate Carina Roberts won the No. 1 match in straight sets. For the Squirettes, Ella Knox and Madi Rollins each won a singles match. York Catholic finishes D-II action at 5-4, while Delone finishes 4-5.

Gettysburg 5, Hanover 0: At Hanover, Gettysburg got straight-set singles wins from Kaitlyn Then, Kim Heinzelmann and Grace Neller.

Bermudian Springs 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, Bermudian got straight-set singles wins from Anne Miles and Haley Sullivan.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, South Western 1: At Spring Grove, the Rockets won the D-I match, 27-25, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22. Hailey Wolfe led the Rockets individually with 18 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Also for Spring Grove, Nevaeh Wolfe had 14 kills and 19 digs, Maddie Ruhland had 35 assists, eight digs and four blocks and Angalyn Strouse had eight kills and four blocks. For the Mustangs, Emma Filipovitz had 21 kills and 19 digs, Makayla Dyson had 43 assists, nine digs and five kills and Sarah Nicholl had 13 kills. Spring Grove, ranked No. 10 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, moves to 4-0 in the division. South Western fell to 2-1.

Central York 3, Northeastern 0: At Central, the Panthers improved to 3-1 in D-I behind 16 kills from Brynn Weigle. Alexis Wilkerson (27 assists, 11 digs) and Alexis Southvong (12 digs, five assists) also excelled for Central. Northeastern was paced by Marissa Kipp (eight kills, seven digs), Jade Shellenberger (21 assists, nine digs) and Lily Forry (12 digs).

York Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Irish captured the D-III match, 25-17, 25-9, 25-6. Adeline Phillips led the Irish individually with six aces and six kills. Also for YC, Madeline Walker had 21 assists and five digs, while Tennison McGraw and Shannon Toomey each had five kills. The Irish lead the division at 4-0 and are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 2-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the D-III match, 25-9, 25-10, 25-20. Audrey Sell led the home team with 14 assists and five aces. Teammates Grace Catlin had six kills, while McKenna Mummert had four kills and three aces.

Littlestown 3, Hanover 1: At Hanover, the visitors triumphed behind big nights from Hailey Riley (six kills, four digs, 13 assists), Carli Thayer (five digs, 11 assists, seven aces), Emily Herrick (seven kills) and Kelsie Mack (11 digs).

FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 6, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, Lilly Cantabene led the Wildcats to the D-I victory by scoring four goals. Camryn Eveler and Ava Markel each scored one goal. Dallastown is now 3-0 in the division.

Hanover 1, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, a second-half goal by Tianna Gray, off an assist from Jaycie Miller, provided the game's only scoring. Gracie Troup made eight saves in goal to record the shutout.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.