York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 1

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is Thursday's schedule of high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 2

West York 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Eastern York 5, Littlestown 0

New Oxford 5, South Western 0

Spring Grove 3, Northeasern 2, OT

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

York Tech at Dover, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Fairfield at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

West York 2, Eastern York 0

Spring Grove 6, Dover 5

Dallastown 3, South Western 0

York High at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York High at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams League Individual Tournament at Briarwood East.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk wins the boys' title with a 70.

Dallastown's Makensy Knaub takes the girls' crown with a 73..