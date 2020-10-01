SUBSCRIBE NOW
York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 1

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Braidan Wastler of Fairfileld hits her second shot on hole five of Division III golf at South Hills Golf Club, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Following is Thursday's schedule of high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 2

West York 3, Kennard-Dale 0

Eastern York 5, Littlestown 0

New Oxford 5, South Western 0

Spring Grove 3, Northeasern 2, OT

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

York Tech at Dover, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Fairfield at Hanover, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

West York 2, Eastern York 0

Spring Grove 6, Dover 5

Dallastown 3, South Western 0

York High at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York High at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams League Individual Tournament at Briarwood East.

Spring Grove's Karl Frisk wins the boys' title with a 70.

Dallastown's Makensy Knaub takes the girls' crown with a 73..