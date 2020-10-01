York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 1
Following is Thursday's schedule of high school sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Dallastown 5, Red Lion 2
West York 3, Kennard-Dale 0
Eastern York 5, Littlestown 0
New Oxford 5, South Western 0
Spring Grove 3, Northeasern 2, OT
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
York Tech at Dover, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Fairfield at Hanover, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at York High, 4 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 7 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
West York 2, Eastern York 0
Spring Grove 6, Dover 5
Dallastown 3, South Western 0
York High at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York High at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
York-Adams League Individual Tournament at Briarwood East.
Spring Grove's Karl Frisk wins the boys' title with a 70.
Dallastown's Makensy Knaub takes the girls' crown with a 73..