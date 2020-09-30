York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 30

STEVE HEISER

Following is the high school sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TENNIS

York Suburban at Central York, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

York High at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

York-Adams League Team Tournament at Briarwood East Golf Course, 1:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

West York vs. York Suburban at John Rudy Park, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

West York vs. York Suburban at John Rudy Park, 4:30 p.m.