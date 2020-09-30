PREP ROUNDUP: Fourth-quarter goal lifts Susquehannock to field hockey win over Red Lion

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Anabeth Wentzel scored with just more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to break a tie and give Susquehannock a 2-1 field hockey victory at Red Lion's Horn Field on Wednesday night.

Lilly Wocik had given the Warriors a 1-0 lead with a first-quarter goal. It stayed that way until Red Lion's Kennedy Bratton scored at the 14:44 mark of the fourth quarter to forge a 1-1 deadlock.

The game was evenly matched throughout. Susquehannock held a 7-6 edge in shots, while Red Lion had a 7-3 edge in corners.

Susquehannock, which plays in York-Adams Division II, improved to 2-0. Red Lion, which plays in D-I, fell to 1-1. The crossover matches between D-I and D-II teams count in the league standings for both teams.

BOYS' SOCCER

Dover 3, Central 2: At Central, James Jeager scored off an assist from Charles Ezibe with 4:32 left in the game to break a 2-2 tie and give Dover the D-I win. The Eagles (1-0-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second half, only to see Central rebound to tie it. Owen Davis and Cole Rowlands also scored for Dover, while Connor Irvine and Ayden Fennen provided assists. Holger Lozano and Nate Kimball scored for Central (1-1). Kimball also had an assist. Each team had nine shots on goal. Dover's Bradyn Yerges made seven saves to get the win in goal.

York Catholic 4, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, Jon Yinger led the Irish to the D-III victory by scoring two goals and adding one assist. Teammate Nathan Anthony scored two goals. The Irish connected for all four goals in the second half and held the Thunderbolts to just two shots on goal for the game. York Catholic improved to 3-0.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At York Catholic, the state-ranked Irish easily won the D-III match, 25-10, 25-10, 25-3. Hope Leavy-Gaskins led the Irish with eight kills and eight digs. Also for YC, Madeline Walker had 27 assists, three digs and three aces; Tennison McGraw had six aces; and Shannon Toomey had five kills. York Catholic is 2-0. The Irish were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 2-A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Suburban 17, West York 41: At John Rudy Park, Cole Adams led the Trojans to the D-II victory by taking first in 16 minutes, 32 seconds. Also for the Trojans, Grant Kern was second, Shea Walsh grabbed third and Jake Wingard captured fifth.. For the Bulldogs, Thomas Urrunga took fourth.

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Suburban 15, West York 50: At John Rudy Park, Brooke Sargen led the Trojans to the D-II victory by taking first in 20:22. Also for Suburban, Sarah Stark took second, Elana Pineda took third, Ruby McKeown took fourth and Anissa Lytle took fifth.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Dave VanO'Linda contributed to this report.