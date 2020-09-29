York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29
Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Results will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York High at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 p.m. Thursday.
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.