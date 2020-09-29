SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months

York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
A group of Northeastern cross country runners make their way along the course as the Bobcats host Dover, Thursday, September 24, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo

Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York High at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 p.m. Thursday.

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.