York-Adams high school sports scoreboard for Tuesday, Sept. 29

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

York Catholic at York Tech (York Township Community Park), 4 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York (John Rudy Park), 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Gettysburg, 4:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at Harrisburg Christian, 4 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York High at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 p.m. Thursday.

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Hanover, 7:15 p.m.